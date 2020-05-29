2008 COLBY Avenue

Amenities

Well-located in the desirable Sawtelle district of West LA, this spacious and beautifully updated single-level home is available for lease. The open layout features hard-surface flooring and midcentury character, including a wall of windows and stone hearth in the living room. Formal dining flows to the airy kitchen, nicely appointed with a tile backsplash, stainless appliances and a center island with seating, a great spot for morning coffee. Four bedrooms offer flexibility to designate a home office or den; there are three full bathrooms plus a powder room for guests. On the back patio find a cloistered setting for relaxation and outdoor soirees. The home has central heat+air, laundry and a two-car garage. Mere blocks away, Sawtelle Boulevard serves up one of LA's best dining hubs with notable favorites Tsujita Artisan Noodle, Tatsu Ramen, Daikokuya, Plan Check, Millet Crepe and more. UCLA is just a few minutes away, and there's easy access to Santa Monica and Culver City.