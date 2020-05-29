All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 14 2019 at 3:19 AM

2008 COLBY Avenue

2008 Colby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2008 Colby Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well-located in the desirable Sawtelle district of West LA, this spacious and beautifully updated single-level home is available for lease. The open layout features hard-surface flooring and midcentury character, including a wall of windows and stone hearth in the living room. Formal dining flows to the airy kitchen, nicely appointed with a tile backsplash, stainless appliances and a center island with seating, a great spot for morning coffee. Four bedrooms offer flexibility to designate a home office or den; there are three full bathrooms plus a powder room for guests. On the back patio find a cloistered setting for relaxation and outdoor soirees. The home has central heat+air, laundry and a two-car garage. Mere blocks away, Sawtelle Boulevard serves up one of LA's best dining hubs with notable favorites Tsujita Artisan Noodle, Tatsu Ramen, Daikokuya, Plan Check, Millet Crepe and more. UCLA is just a few minutes away, and there's easy access to Santa Monica and Culver City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 COLBY Avenue have any available units?
2008 COLBY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 COLBY Avenue have?
Some of 2008 COLBY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 COLBY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2008 COLBY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 COLBY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2008 COLBY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2008 COLBY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2008 COLBY Avenue offers parking.
Does 2008 COLBY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2008 COLBY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 COLBY Avenue have a pool?
No, 2008 COLBY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2008 COLBY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2008 COLBY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 COLBY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2008 COLBY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
