20045 Blythe Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Come and see this lovely REMODELED 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS SINGLE-FAMILY HOME on a nice and quiet Winnetka neighborhood in L.A.!



The bright and airy homes interior features include hardwood floor, high vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, large master bedroom, Jacuzzi/Whirlpool bathtub, and comfy bedrooms with walk-in closets.



The lovely kitchen is equipped with stylish cabinets and drawers, smooth countertop, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. There are hookup washer and dryer available. It has central air conditioning for climate control. A shed in the home can be used by renters as a storage area.



No pets, sorry. Smoking is prohibited, too.



For vehicle parking, driveway and on-street parking are available.



The exterior has an awesome yard surrounded and shaded with grown large lemon trees, a tiled backyard, and a BBQ area which are cool spots to eat, play, or just relax with the family or friends. No worries, the landlord will provide a hired gardener to take care of the yard regularly.



Tenant pays water, trash, sewage, gas, and cleaning ($200-$300 non-refundable, cleaning fee).



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Its close to the parks!



Nearby parks: Winnetka Recreation Center, John Quimby Park, Vanalden Park, Lanark Park, and Runnymede Recreation Center.



Bus lines:

242/243 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

152 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile

169 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile



No Pets Allowed



