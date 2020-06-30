All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

20045 Blythe Street

20045 Blythe Street · No Longer Available
Location

20045 Blythe Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Come and see this lovely REMODELED 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS SINGLE-FAMILY HOME on a nice and quiet Winnetka neighborhood in L.A.!

The bright and airy homes interior features include hardwood floor, high vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, large master bedroom, Jacuzzi/Whirlpool bathtub, and comfy bedrooms with walk-in closets.

The lovely kitchen is equipped with stylish cabinets and drawers, smooth countertop, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. There are hookup washer and dryer available. It has central air conditioning for climate control. A shed in the home can be used by renters as a storage area.

No pets, sorry. Smoking is prohibited, too.

For vehicle parking, driveway and on-street parking are available.

The exterior has an awesome yard surrounded and shaded with grown large lemon trees, a tiled backyard, and a BBQ area which are cool spots to eat, play, or just relax with the family or friends. No worries, the landlord will provide a hired gardener to take care of the yard regularly.

Tenant pays water, trash, sewage, gas, and cleaning ($200-$300 non-refundable, cleaning fee).

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Its close to the parks!

Nearby parks: Winnetka Recreation Center, John Quimby Park, Vanalden Park, Lanark Park, and Runnymede Recreation Center.

Bus lines:
242/243 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
152 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile
169 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5488807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20045 Blythe Street have any available units?
20045 Blythe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20045 Blythe Street have?
Some of 20045 Blythe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20045 Blythe Street currently offering any rent specials?
20045 Blythe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20045 Blythe Street pet-friendly?
No, 20045 Blythe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20045 Blythe Street offer parking?
Yes, 20045 Blythe Street offers parking.
Does 20045 Blythe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20045 Blythe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20045 Blythe Street have a pool?
Yes, 20045 Blythe Street has a pool.
Does 20045 Blythe Street have accessible units?
No, 20045 Blythe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20045 Blythe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20045 Blythe Street has units with dishwashers.

