Los Angeles, CA
200 South VENICE
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

200 South VENICE

200 South Venice Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

200 South Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Private & gated Architectural oasis with views of the Venice canals! A beautiful bespoke atelier this elegant, 3 story home is brilliantly executed featuring 25' high acoustic ceilings and contemporary limestone floors, The living room connects you to an open kitchen with top of the line appliances. Two exceptional master bedrooms, one with a view of the pool, ample closet space and an updated en suite with gorgeous custom marble countertop and shower. The other master loft style room has a private balcony with a direct view of the historic canals, en suite with soaking tub & separate shower plus spiral staircase that leads you to a renovated rooftop deck. This home has everything you could want from a Westside dwelling. This fabulous home offers the opportunity to experience Venice living at its finest - only a stone's throw from the beach, farmer's market, Abbot Kinney and Rose Ave!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 South VENICE have any available units?
200 South VENICE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 South VENICE have?
Some of 200 South VENICE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 South VENICE currently offering any rent specials?
200 South VENICE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 South VENICE pet-friendly?
No, 200 South VENICE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 200 South VENICE offer parking?
Yes, 200 South VENICE offers parking.
Does 200 South VENICE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 South VENICE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 South VENICE have a pool?
Yes, 200 South VENICE has a pool.
Does 200 South VENICE have accessible units?
No, 200 South VENICE does not have accessible units.
Does 200 South VENICE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 South VENICE has units with dishwashers.
