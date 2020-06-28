200 South VENICE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Private & gated Architectural oasis with views of the Venice canals! A beautiful bespoke atelier this elegant, 3 story home is brilliantly executed featuring 25' high acoustic ceilings and contemporary limestone floors, The living room connects you to an open kitchen with top of the line appliances. Two exceptional master bedrooms, one with a view of the pool, ample closet space and an updated en suite with gorgeous custom marble countertop and shower. The other master loft style room has a private balcony with a direct view of the historic canals, en suite with soaking tub & separate shower plus spiral staircase that leads you to a renovated rooftop deck. This home has everything you could want from a Westside dwelling. This fabulous home offers the opportunity to experience Venice living at its finest - only a stone's throw from the beach, farmer's market, Abbot Kinney and Rose Ave!