Upgraded home in a Highly sought after Northridge neighborhood Offers Fresh Paint inside and out, 3 Large Bedrooms 2.5 baths. Master suite offers a Private bath with spat tub and Walk in closet, Hardwood flooring throughout the Whole house, Formal Dining room Perfect for Entertaining, additional dinette area leads to Upgraded Kitchen, Large inviting Living Room & Family Room, indoor Laundry area, Large 2 car Garage, Lushes Landscaping Front and Back with Many Mature Fruit Trees.