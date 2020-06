Amenities

recently renovated pool media room bbq/grill

Newly remodeled 2 story townhome in a quiet community with4 heated pools and gas bbq grills with Camelback Mountain Views in the heart of Scottsdale.You cant beat this location! Walking distance to fashion square mall, amzing restaurants, movie theater, water front, old town and much more. Minutes away from of the best resorts in Arizona.