All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 19663 North th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
19663 North th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19663 North th Street

19663 W Chase St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19663 W Chase St, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Newly remodeled condo in a very well kept community with 4 heated pools and gas bbq grills with camelback mountain views in a quiet neighborhood surrounded by multi million dollar homes , best location walking distance to fashion square mall, movie theater, amazing restaurants like mastros minutes away, many more, old town, night life, water front and much more. Some of the best resorts are minutes away. High cleaning fee but I can promise you will have a spotless and sanitized home. I do all the cleanings myself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19663 North th Street have any available units?
19663 North th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19663 North th Street have?
Some of 19663 North th Street's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19663 North th Street currently offering any rent specials?
19663 North th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19663 North th Street pet-friendly?
No, 19663 North th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19663 North th Street offer parking?
No, 19663 North th Street does not offer parking.
Does 19663 North th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19663 North th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19663 North th Street have a pool?
Yes, 19663 North th Street has a pool.
Does 19663 North th Street have accessible units?
No, 19663 North th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19663 North th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19663 North th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College