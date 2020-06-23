1962 LAUREL CANYON

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This charming and spacious Laurel Canyon home has been designed for quintessential California indoor/outdoor living, with the enclosed front yard patio (the landmark "Birdcage" immortalized in The Doors' "Love Street" video!), and surrounded by lush greenery and tall trees. Located in the coveted Wonderland School district, the house features open floor plan connecting the newly remodeled chef's kitchen with pantry, modern appliances and a central island - with the dining area, patio, and cozy living room with wood-burning fireplace. Original hardwood floors, and ample closet + storage space throughout. Large master bedroom, with multiple built-in closets and side patio. 2 additional bedrooms and baths. Laundry room with newer washer and dryer. Amazing central location, just minutes away from the Sunset Strip and West Hollywood, and walking distance to the famous Pace restaurant and the Canyon Country Store. Gated parking in driveway, in addition to the garage.