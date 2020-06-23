All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

1962 LAUREL CANYON

1962 Laurel Canyon Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1962 Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This charming and spacious Laurel Canyon home has been designed for quintessential California indoor/outdoor living, with the enclosed front yard patio (the landmark "Birdcage" immortalized in The Doors' "Love Street" video!), and surrounded by lush greenery and tall trees. Located in the coveted Wonderland School district, the house features open floor plan connecting the newly remodeled chef's kitchen with pantry, modern appliances and a central island - with the dining area, patio, and cozy living room with wood-burning fireplace. Original hardwood floors, and ample closet + storage space throughout. Large master bedroom, with multiple built-in closets and side patio. 2 additional bedrooms and baths. Laundry room with newer washer and dryer. Amazing central location, just minutes away from the Sunset Strip and West Hollywood, and walking distance to the famous Pace restaurant and the Canyon Country Store. Gated parking in driveway, in addition to the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1962 LAUREL CANYON have any available units?
1962 LAUREL CANYON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1962 LAUREL CANYON have?
Some of 1962 LAUREL CANYON's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1962 LAUREL CANYON currently offering any rent specials?
1962 LAUREL CANYON isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1962 LAUREL CANYON pet-friendly?
No, 1962 LAUREL CANYON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1962 LAUREL CANYON offer parking?
Yes, 1962 LAUREL CANYON does offer parking.
Does 1962 LAUREL CANYON have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1962 LAUREL CANYON offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1962 LAUREL CANYON have a pool?
No, 1962 LAUREL CANYON does not have a pool.
Does 1962 LAUREL CANYON have accessible units?
No, 1962 LAUREL CANYON does not have accessible units.
Does 1962 LAUREL CANYON have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1962 LAUREL CANYON has units with dishwashers.
