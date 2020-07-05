1961 South Beverly Glen Blvd

Amenities
Century City townhome perfect for entertaining - Property Id: 178400
Spacious townhouse with hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces, kitchen and yard. Centrally located around the corner from Century City mall - minutes from Westwood, Beverly Hills, and major freeways. Unit gets great light, feels welcoming and the open floor plan makes it extra cozy. The yard and large space make it perfect for entertaining . Huge bedrooms plus 2 car parking. Call for more info
Property Id 178400
