Los Angeles, CA
19536 th Street
Last updated September 14 2019 at 8:44 AM

19536 th Street

19536 Chase Street · No Longer Available
Location

19536 Chase Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming house on a beautiful, quiet street just three short blocks from downtown Calistoga. Less than a five minute walk to Lincoln Avenue and good public schools.
Built in 1880 and recently remodeled.
Main floor includes master bedroom with bathroom and walk-in closet, great room, kitchen with new high-end appliances, second bathroom and laundry room.
Upstairs is a second bedroom and office space with a small balcony.
Additionally, there is a detached converted garage with full bathroom, rec/gaming/hangout space and loft.
Outside enjoy the wrap-around porch, grape vines, olive and citrus trees.
Fully furnished with high-end furniture that is less than two years old. Ready for move in and living now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19536 th Street have any available units?
19536 th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19536 th Street have?
Some of 19536 th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19536 th Street currently offering any rent specials?
19536 th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19536 th Street pet-friendly?
No, 19536 th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19536 th Street offer parking?
Yes, 19536 th Street offers parking.
Does 19536 th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19536 th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19536 th Street have a pool?
No, 19536 th Street does not have a pool.
Does 19536 th Street have accessible units?
No, 19536 th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19536 th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19536 th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
