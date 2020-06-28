19536 th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming house on a beautiful, quiet street just three short blocks from downtown Calistoga. Less than a five minute walk to Lincoln Avenue and good public schools.

Built in 1880 and recently remodeled.

Main floor includes master bedroom with bathroom and walk-in closet, great room, kitchen with new high-end appliances, second bathroom and laundry room.

Upstairs is a second bedroom and office space with a small balcony.

Additionally, there is a detached converted garage with full bathroom, rec/gaming/hangout space and loft.

Outside enjoy the wrap-around porch, grape vines, olive and citrus trees.

Fully furnished with high-end furniture that is less than two years old. Ready for move in and living now.