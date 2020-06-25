All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1949 Cheremoya Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1949 Cheremoya Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1949 Cheremoya Ave

1949 N Cheremoya Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1949 N Cheremoya Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a beautiful and very spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located in Hollywood!!!

The apartment features a bright atmosphere, mini kitchenet, elegant countertops and parquet wood flooring throughout the apartment.
Additionally, this unit receives a lot of natural light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.

Apartment features:
*semi opened floor plan*
*large livingroom/dinning room*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*elegant countertops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freshly painted*
*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*parquet wood flooring*
*lots of natural light*
*central a/c in unit*

building complex features:
*common area for tenants use*
*laundry on site*
*rooftop sun deck*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

Parking:
yes

nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college
conveniently located near koreatown/mid wilshire/downtown la
near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, Loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, Hollywood

monthly rent $1,850.00, DEPOSIT $1,850.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4673446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1949 Cheremoya Ave have any available units?
1949 Cheremoya Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1949 Cheremoya Ave have?
Some of 1949 Cheremoya Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1949 Cheremoya Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1949 Cheremoya Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1949 Cheremoya Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1949 Cheremoya Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1949 Cheremoya Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1949 Cheremoya Ave offers parking.
Does 1949 Cheremoya Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1949 Cheremoya Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1949 Cheremoya Ave have a pool?
No, 1949 Cheremoya Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1949 Cheremoya Ave have accessible units?
No, 1949 Cheremoya Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1949 Cheremoya Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1949 Cheremoya Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College