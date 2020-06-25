1949 Cheremoya Ave

Amenities

This apartment is a beautiful and very spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located in Hollywood!!!



The apartment features a bright atmosphere, mini kitchenet, elegant countertops and parquet wood flooring throughout the apartment.

Additionally, this unit receives a lot of natural light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.



Apartment features:

*semi opened floor plan*

*large livingroom/dinning room*

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*elegant countertops*

*lots of kitchen cabinet space*

*freshly painted*

*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*

*parquet wood flooring*

*lots of natural light*

*central a/c in unit*



building complex features:

*common area for tenants use*

*laundry on site*

*rooftop sun deck*



utilities:

water and trash included!!!



Parking:

yes



nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college

conveniently located near koreatown/mid wilshire/downtown la

near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, Loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, Hollywood



monthly rent $1,850.00, DEPOSIT $1,850.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00

12 month lease



please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278



(RLNE4673446)