1949 Cheremoya Ave

Amenities
This apartment is a beautiful and very spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located in Hollywood!!!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, mini kitchenet, elegant countertops and parquet wood flooring throughout the apartment.
Additionally, this unit receives a lot of natural light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.
Apartment features:
*semi opened floor plan*
*large livingroom/dinning room*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*elegant countertops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freshly painted*
*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*parquet wood flooring*
*lots of natural light*
*central a/c in unit*
building complex features:
*common area for tenants use*
*laundry on site*
*rooftop sun deck*
utilities:
water and trash included!!!
Parking:
yes
nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college
conveniently located near koreatown/mid wilshire/downtown la
near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, Loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, Hollywood
monthly rent $1,850.00, DEPOSIT $1,850.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease
please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278
(RLNE4673446)