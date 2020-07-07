19450 Lanark Street

Amenities

*NORTHRIDGE ADJACENT *MOVE IN READY Large Custom POOL Home with Solar* 5 Large Bedroom,(two master bedrooms w/private baths) 3 full bathroom. Home has been completely updated IN & OUT. Upon arrival notice pride of ownership and attention to details for this amazing home truly this house does not look or smell like a rental house. Electric gates with two very large driveways, great for boats, RV, ect. Custom landscaping and hardscaping in the front & rear yards, Turf ( low water bills ) 30 solar panels, new Santa Barbara stucco, New windows, tankless water heater, copper plumbing, new roof, New central A/C, new windows, new paint, Now open the front door and notice the high ceilings that shows off the open light & bright floor plan, huge living room/family room, over sized dining room, recessed LED lights, huge kitchen w/solid wood custom cabinets & granite counter, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, large french doors, walk in closet, Custom bathrooms, shutters, smooth ceilings. Now look to the very private entertainers rear yard w/custom salt water Pool & Jacuzzi, Water falls, Pebble tech plaster, beach entry, covered patios, separate pool bath, changing area, covered BBQ area & eating area, fire pit, out door lighting, Area to put large flat screen tv's, with huge seating area. once you see this house you will think ! This home is the best house around, now its your opportunity to live here. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, NORTHRIDGE MALL, CHURCHES, DINING , schools.