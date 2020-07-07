All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 19450 Lanark Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated November 18 2019 at 6:00 AM

19450 Lanark Street

19450 Lanark Street · No Longer Available
Location

19450 Lanark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
*NORTHRIDGE ADJACENT *MOVE IN READY Large Custom POOL Home with Solar* 5 Large Bedroom,(two master bedrooms w/private baths) 3 full bathroom. Home has been completely updated IN & OUT. Upon arrival notice pride of ownership and attention to details for this amazing home truly this house does not look or smell like a rental house. Electric gates with two very large driveways, great for boats, RV, ect. Custom landscaping and hardscaping in the front & rear yards, Turf ( low water bills ) 30 solar panels, new Santa Barbara stucco, New windows, tankless water heater, copper plumbing, new roof, New central A/C, new windows, new paint, Now open the front door and notice the high ceilings that shows off the open light & bright floor plan, huge living room/family room, over sized dining room, recessed LED lights, huge kitchen w/solid wood custom cabinets & granite counter, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, large french doors, walk in closet, Custom bathrooms, shutters, smooth ceilings. Now look to the very private entertainers rear yard w/custom salt water Pool & Jacuzzi, Water falls, Pebble tech plaster, beach entry, covered patios, separate pool bath, changing area, covered BBQ area & eating area, fire pit, out door lighting, Area to put large flat screen tv's, with huge seating area. once you see this house you will think ! This home is the best house around, now its your opportunity to live here. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, NORTHRIDGE MALL, CHURCHES, DINING , schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19450 Lanark Street have any available units?
19450 Lanark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19450 Lanark Street have?
Some of 19450 Lanark Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19450 Lanark Street currently offering any rent specials?
19450 Lanark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19450 Lanark Street pet-friendly?
No, 19450 Lanark Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19450 Lanark Street offer parking?
Yes, 19450 Lanark Street offers parking.
Does 19450 Lanark Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19450 Lanark Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19450 Lanark Street have a pool?
Yes, 19450 Lanark Street has a pool.
Does 19450 Lanark Street have accessible units?
No, 19450 Lanark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19450 Lanark Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19450 Lanark Street has units with dishwashers.
