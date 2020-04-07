All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 19400 Wyandotte st. #4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
19400 Wyandotte st. #4
Last updated September 17 2019 at 1:47 AM

19400 Wyandotte st. #4

19400 Wyandotte Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19400 Wyandotte Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A unit in Wyandotte st is now available for rent -

This 2 beds 2 baths condo is compact perfect with a roommate or a small family. It has a wide living room and a small patio. The Master's bed has a walk-in closet for extra space. You will have access to the properties pool. And it also offers 2 car tandem garage. Look no more! Contact us now!

(RLNE5083006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19400 Wyandotte st. #4 have any available units?
19400 Wyandotte st. #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19400 Wyandotte st. #4 have?
Some of 19400 Wyandotte st. #4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19400 Wyandotte st. #4 currently offering any rent specials?
19400 Wyandotte st. #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19400 Wyandotte st. #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 19400 Wyandotte st. #4 is pet friendly.
Does 19400 Wyandotte st. #4 offer parking?
Yes, 19400 Wyandotte st. #4 offers parking.
Does 19400 Wyandotte st. #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19400 Wyandotte st. #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19400 Wyandotte st. #4 have a pool?
Yes, 19400 Wyandotte st. #4 has a pool.
Does 19400 Wyandotte st. #4 have accessible units?
No, 19400 Wyandotte st. #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 19400 Wyandotte st. #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19400 Wyandotte st. #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College