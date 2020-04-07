19400 Wyandotte st. #4

19400 Wyandotte Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335 Reseda
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
A unit in Wyandotte st is now available for rent -
This 2 beds 2 baths condo is compact perfect with a roommate or a small family. It has a wide living room and a small patio. The Master's bed has a walk-in closet for extra space. You will have access to the properties pool. And it also offers 2 car tandem garage. Look no more! Contact us now!
(RLNE5083006)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
