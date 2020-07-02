Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AMAZING 1BD 1BA 1927 ALEXANDRIA AVE, HOLLYWOOD APT - Property Id: 251105



Clean and fresh, well maintained and rarely vacant 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a 4 unit building built in 1917 when Hollywood was the center of the entertainment industry. It's an adorable unit with great neighbors close to Los Feliz, major medical facilities and major groceries stores. Walking distance to public transportation, close to the 101 Freeway, 15 minutes to Glendale and 15 minutes to the center of downtown Los Angeles.



The apartment comes with the beautifully maintained original hardwood flooring, high ceilings, rich wood molding, built-in bookcases, built in hutch, ceiling fans, two portable window air conditioners, plenty of kitchen cupboards, walk in closets, stove, refrigerator, microwave, a private utility room with your own washer/dryer and back door access leading to your enclosed 1 car garage.



Pets are permitted on a pet by pet basis with a separate pet security deposit.



Rent is $2550.00 per month with a $2550.00 security deposit.



Call Lucy at (323) 314-0946

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251105

(RLNE5666494)