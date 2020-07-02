All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1927 ALEXANDRIA AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1927 ALEXANDRIA AVE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

1927 ALEXANDRIA AVE

1927 North Alexandria Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1927 North Alexandria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AMAZING 1BD 1BA 1927 ALEXANDRIA AVE, HOLLYWOOD APT - Property Id: 251105

Clean and fresh, well maintained and rarely vacant 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a 4 unit building built in 1917 when Hollywood was the center of the entertainment industry. It's an adorable unit with great neighbors close to Los Feliz, major medical facilities and major groceries stores. Walking distance to public transportation, close to the 101 Freeway, 15 minutes to Glendale and 15 minutes to the center of downtown Los Angeles.

The apartment comes with the beautifully maintained original hardwood flooring, high ceilings, rich wood molding, built-in bookcases, built in hutch, ceiling fans, two portable window air conditioners, plenty of kitchen cupboards, walk in closets, stove, refrigerator, microwave, a private utility room with your own washer/dryer and back door access leading to your enclosed 1 car garage.

Pets are permitted on a pet by pet basis with a separate pet security deposit.

Rent is $2550.00 per month with a $2550.00 security deposit.

Call Lucy at (323) 314-0946
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251105
Property Id 251105

(RLNE5666494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1927 ALEXANDRIA AVE have any available units?
1927 ALEXANDRIA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1927 ALEXANDRIA AVE have?
Some of 1927 ALEXANDRIA AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1927 ALEXANDRIA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1927 ALEXANDRIA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1927 ALEXANDRIA AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1927 ALEXANDRIA AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1927 ALEXANDRIA AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1927 ALEXANDRIA AVE offers parking.
Does 1927 ALEXANDRIA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1927 ALEXANDRIA AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1927 ALEXANDRIA AVE have a pool?
No, 1927 ALEXANDRIA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1927 ALEXANDRIA AVE have accessible units?
No, 1927 ALEXANDRIA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1927 ALEXANDRIA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1927 ALEXANDRIA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
NoHo Gallery
11005 Morrison St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College