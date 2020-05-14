All apartments in Los Angeles
1926 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive

1926 Mount Olympus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1926 Mount Olympus Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
PRICE ADJUSTMENT!!! EXQUISITE HIDEAWAY PROPERTY, 3 Bedrooms + 3 Bath Hollywood Hills Traditional home will take you to enjoy romantic and serene living. Take a moment and look at the detail of this traditional french home rich with wood establishments throughout and old world charm. Gated backyard with beautiful greenery and surrounded pool with beauty of nature. Gourmet kitchen, outdoor pool with large patio for an intimate romantic dinner experience, large private lot. Great location of this house will bring you to busy life of Sunset Blvd, shopping spree, restaurants and night life of the town. Tenant resides in one of the bedroom guest suite of the garage with separate entrance trough the garage. Tenant does not have access to the house or grounds. Backyard and pool to remain private to the main house. One car space in attached garage and plenty of street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1926 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have any available units?
1926 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1926 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have?
Some of 1926 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1926 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1926 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1926 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1926 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1926 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1926 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive offers parking.
Does 1926 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1926 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1926 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1926 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive has a pool.
Does 1926 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have accessible units?
No, 1926 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1926 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1926 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive has units with dishwashers.
