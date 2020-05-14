1926 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool guest suite

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite

PRICE ADJUSTMENT!!! EXQUISITE HIDEAWAY PROPERTY, 3 Bedrooms + 3 Bath Hollywood Hills Traditional home will take you to enjoy romantic and serene living. Take a moment and look at the detail of this traditional french home rich with wood establishments throughout and old world charm. Gated backyard with beautiful greenery and surrounded pool with beauty of nature. Gourmet kitchen, outdoor pool with large patio for an intimate romantic dinner experience, large private lot. Great location of this house will bring you to busy life of Sunset Blvd, shopping spree, restaurants and night life of the town. Tenant resides in one of the bedroom guest suite of the garage with separate entrance trough the garage. Tenant does not have access to the house or grounds. Backyard and pool to remain private to the main house. One car space in attached garage and plenty of street parking.