1925 Griffith Park Blvd

Amenities
Be the first to live in this stunning, newly built modern home in the heart of Silver Lake.Stepthrough the front door to light-filled, airy living spaces with high ceilings, large windows, and oak flooring throughout. The beautifullydesigned 3 bedroom+ 3.5 bath property has a floor plan that functions brilliantly. The open living and dining room flow seamlessly to a dream kitchen w/ stainlesssteel Bosch appliances and an accordion door that leads to a lovely patiow/ tree-top views. The masterbdrm features a walk-in closet + en-suite bath w/ aspacious shower and dual sinks. The 2 additional bdrms also have en-suite baths and ample closet space. Enjoy verdant views of the hills from the incredible roof deck. The private 2-car garage offers tons of additional storage + direct access to the home. Located in the coveted Franklin Elementary School district + just a short stroll to Sunset Junction + the neighborhood's best restaurants, shops, and markets. This is an unfurnished lease.