All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1925 Griffith Park Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1925 Griffith Park Blvd
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

1925 Griffith Park Blvd

1925 Griffith Park Boulevard · (310) 502-2312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1925 Griffith Park Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,490

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2033 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Be the first to live in this stunning, newly built modern home in the heart of Silver Lake.Stepthrough the front door to light-filled, airy living spaces with high ceilings, large windows, and oak flooring throughout. The beautifullydesigned 3 bedroom+ 3.5 bath property has a floor plan that functions brilliantly. The open living and dining room flow seamlessly to a dream kitchen w/ stainlesssteel Bosch appliances and an accordion door that leads to a lovely patiow/ tree-top views. The masterbdrm features a walk-in closet + en-suite bath w/ aspacious shower and dual sinks. The 2 additional bdrms also have en-suite baths and ample closet space. Enjoy verdant views of the hills from the incredible roof deck. The private 2-car garage offers tons of additional storage + direct access to the home. Located in the coveted Franklin Elementary School district + just a short stroll to Sunset Junction + the neighborhood's best restaurants, shops, and markets. This is an unfurnished lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 Griffith Park Blvd have any available units?
1925 Griffith Park Blvd has a unit available for $6,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1925 Griffith Park Blvd have?
Some of 1925 Griffith Park Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 Griffith Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1925 Griffith Park Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 Griffith Park Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1925 Griffith Park Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1925 Griffith Park Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1925 Griffith Park Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1925 Griffith Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 Griffith Park Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 Griffith Park Blvd have a pool?
No, 1925 Griffith Park Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1925 Griffith Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1925 Griffith Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 Griffith Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1925 Griffith Park Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1925 Griffith Park Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity