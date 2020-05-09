1925 Griffith Park Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Be the first to live in this stunning, newly built modern home in the heart of Silver Lake.Stepthrough the front door to light-filled, airy living spaces with high ceilings, large windows, and oak flooring throughout. The beautifullydesigned 3 bedroom+ 3.5 bath property has a floor plan that functions brilliantly. The open living and dining room flow seamlessly to a dream kitchen w/ stainlesssteel Bosch appliances and an accordion door that leads to a lovely patiow/ tree-top views. The masterbdrm features a walk-in closet + en-suite bath w/ aspacious shower and dual sinks. The 2 additional bdrms also have en-suite baths and ample closet space. Enjoy verdant views of the hills from the incredible roof deck. The private 2-car garage offers tons of additional storage + direct access to the home. Located in the coveted Franklin Elementary School district + just a short stroll to Sunset Junction + the neighborhood's best restaurants, shops, and markets. This is an unfurnished lease.