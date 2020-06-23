1923 Pennsylvania Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

House near Mariachi Plaza - Property Id: 135470



Extremely accessible location, close to downtown and many freeways! 2 blocks from Metro Gold Line! Just steps from restaurants and retail on 1st Street! Just over 1 mile to Downtown LA!

High ceilings (9'3")

Large windows with tons of natural light

New 4 zone AC + Heat mini split system

New 4 zone air exchange system

Tankless water heater

Recessed lighting, all on dimmers

Stainless Steel Appliances

Fridge, Oven, Dishwasher

Granite and Butcher block countertops

Large luxury deep soaking bathtub

New floors

New insulation

New paint

Front yard has Grapefruit, Pomegranate and Loquat fruits at your disposal.

Back yard has fragrant Jasmin Vines.



Adjacent to DTLA Arts District and Little Tokyo.



Close to frequent community events at Mariachi Plaza such as food trucks, live music, vendors, fresh warm churros...



Washer and dryer hookups.

Pets will be considered.

Renter's insurance is required.

Credit and background check fee is $35.

Street Parking only.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135470p

