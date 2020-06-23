1923 Pennsylvania Ave

Amenities
House near Mariachi Plaza - Property Id: 135470
Extremely accessible location, close to downtown and many freeways! 2 blocks from Metro Gold Line! Just steps from restaurants and retail on 1st Street! Just over 1 mile to Downtown LA!
High ceilings (9'3")
Large windows with tons of natural light
New 4 zone AC + Heat mini split system
New 4 zone air exchange system
Tankless water heater
Recessed lighting, all on dimmers
Stainless Steel Appliances
Fridge, Oven, Dishwasher
Granite and Butcher block countertops
Large luxury deep soaking bathtub
New floors
New insulation
New paint
Front yard has Grapefruit, Pomegranate and Loquat fruits at your disposal.
Back yard has fragrant Jasmin Vines.
Adjacent to DTLA Arts District and Little Tokyo.
Close to frequent community events at Mariachi Plaza such as food trucks, live music, vendors, fresh warm churros...
Washer and dryer hookups.
Pets will be considered.
Renter's insurance is required.
Credit and background check fee is $35.
Street Parking only.
