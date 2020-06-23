All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

1923 Pennsylvania Ave

1923 Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1923 Pennsylvania Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
House near Mariachi Plaza - Property Id: 135470

Extremely accessible location, close to downtown and many freeways! 2 blocks from Metro Gold Line! Just steps from restaurants and retail on 1st Street! Just over 1 mile to Downtown LA!
High ceilings (9'3")
Large windows with tons of natural light
New 4 zone AC + Heat mini split system
New 4 zone air exchange system
Tankless water heater
Recessed lighting, all on dimmers
Stainless Steel Appliances
Fridge, Oven, Dishwasher
Granite and Butcher block countertops
Large luxury deep soaking bathtub
New floors
New insulation
New paint
Front yard has Grapefruit, Pomegranate and Loquat fruits at your disposal.
Back yard has fragrant Jasmin Vines.

Adjacent to DTLA Arts District and Little Tokyo.

Close to frequent community events at Mariachi Plaza such as food trucks, live music, vendors, fresh warm churros...

Washer and dryer hookups.
Pets will be considered.
Renter's insurance is required.
Credit and background check fee is $35.
Street Parking only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135470p
Property Id 135470

(RLNE5015690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 Pennsylvania Ave have any available units?
1923 Pennsylvania Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1923 Pennsylvania Ave have?
Some of 1923 Pennsylvania Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1923 Pennsylvania Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1923 Pennsylvania Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 Pennsylvania Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1923 Pennsylvania Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1923 Pennsylvania Ave offer parking?
No, 1923 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1923 Pennsylvania Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1923 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 Pennsylvania Ave have a pool?
No, 1923 Pennsylvania Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1923 Pennsylvania Ave have accessible units?
No, 1923 Pennsylvania Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 Pennsylvania Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1923 Pennsylvania Ave has units with dishwashers.
