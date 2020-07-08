1915 W 35th Street

Amenities

Beautiful South Shores home with Spectacular Ocean Views! Enjoy the stunning sunsets in this totally remodeled, highly desired, lower South Shores neighborhood with Ocean, Bluffs and Catalina Island views. This home features a lovely, spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms including a huge master bath, a large living room with hardwood floors, original stone fireplace and direct access to the back yard. Totally remodeled kitchen opens to the deck overlooking the ocean. The separate dining room boasts of huge picture windows to allow plenty of light and amazing ocean views!