Los Angeles, CA
1915 W 35th Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:39 PM

1915 W 35th Street

1915 West 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1915 West 35th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful South Shores home with Spectacular Ocean Views! Enjoy the stunning sunsets in this totally remodeled, highly desired, lower South Shores neighborhood with Ocean, Bluffs and Catalina Island views. This home features a lovely, spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms including a huge master bath, a large living room with hardwood floors, original stone fireplace and direct access to the back yard. Totally remodeled kitchen opens to the deck overlooking the ocean. The separate dining room boasts of huge picture windows to allow plenty of light and amazing ocean views!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 W 35th Street have any available units?
1915 W 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1915 W 35th Street have?
Some of 1915 W 35th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 W 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1915 W 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 W 35th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1915 W 35th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1915 W 35th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1915 W 35th Street offers parking.
Does 1915 W 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 W 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 W 35th Street have a pool?
No, 1915 W 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1915 W 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 1915 W 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 W 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1915 W 35th Street has units with dishwashers.

