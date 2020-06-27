19136 Hamlin Street

Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom Briarcliffe Townhome. This townhouse features an open, light and bright floor plan with lots of natural light throughout. When you walk into the unit, you will see an open concept living room and dining room. The kitchen with updated counter tops and stainless steel appliances includes a large eat in area. The kitchen has sliding glass doors that leads you to your charming patio where you can entertain and BBQ. Through the patio you enter into your private 2 car garage. This townhouse includes a nice master bedroom with a generously sized walk in closet. The other two bedrooms are both nicely sized. All of this plus fresh paint makes this the ideal place to call home. The well-maintained resort like complex includes a community pool, tennis courts and a grassy play area. You will fall in love with this unit and the complex.