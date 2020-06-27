19020 Kittridge St UNIT 4

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Great 2 story townhome for rent in the Briarcliffe townhome community! -



w/d in unit

detached garage

marble flooring downstairs

hardwood stairs and floor upstairs

2 car garage

private patio

walk-in closet in the master bedroom

washer/dryer (both are HE - high efficiency, uses less energy = lower energy bill)

large stainless steel refrigerator

unfurnished

community pool and tennis courts

close to Ventura Blvd and the 101 freeway

close to shopping malls, restaurants, schools

several parks nearby



Don't wait. Contact us now!



(RLNE5021826)