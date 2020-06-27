19020 Kittridge St UNIT 4

Amenities
Great 2 story townhome for rent in the Briarcliffe townhome community! -
w/d in unit
detached garage
marble flooring downstairs
hardwood stairs and floor upstairs
2 car garage
private patio
walk-in closet in the master bedroom
washer/dryer (both are HE - high efficiency, uses less energy = lower energy bill)
large stainless steel refrigerator
unfurnished
community pool and tennis courts
close to Ventura Blvd and the 101 freeway
close to shopping malls, restaurants, schools
several parks nearby
(RLNE5021826)