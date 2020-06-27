All apartments in Los Angeles
19020 Kittridge St UNIT 4

19020 Kittridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

19020 Kittridge Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great 2 story townhome for rent in the Briarcliffe townhome community! -

w/d in unit
detached garage
marble flooring downstairs
hardwood stairs and floor upstairs
2 car garage
private patio
walk-in closet in the master bedroom
washer/dryer (both are HE - high efficiency, uses less energy = lower energy bill)
large stainless steel refrigerator
unfurnished
community pool and tennis courts
close to Ventura Blvd and the 101 freeway
close to shopping malls, restaurants, schools
several parks nearby

Don't wait. Contact us now!

(RLNE5021826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19020 Kittridge St UNIT 4 have any available units?
19020 Kittridge St UNIT 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19020 Kittridge St UNIT 4 have?
Some of 19020 Kittridge St UNIT 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19020 Kittridge St UNIT 4 currently offering any rent specials?
19020 Kittridge St UNIT 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19020 Kittridge St UNIT 4 pet-friendly?
No, 19020 Kittridge St UNIT 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19020 Kittridge St UNIT 4 offer parking?
Yes, 19020 Kittridge St UNIT 4 offers parking.
Does 19020 Kittridge St UNIT 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19020 Kittridge St UNIT 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19020 Kittridge St UNIT 4 have a pool?
Yes, 19020 Kittridge St UNIT 4 has a pool.
Does 19020 Kittridge St UNIT 4 have accessible units?
No, 19020 Kittridge St UNIT 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 19020 Kittridge St UNIT 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19020 Kittridge St UNIT 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
