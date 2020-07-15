19005 Sylvan Street

Amenities

Amazing home for rent located in a great neighborhood of Tarzana. This beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths (1,792 Sq. Ft.) home boasts recessed lighting & hardwood floors throughout, updated bathrooms, Solar panels (offering large utility savings for tenants), and more! Home has ample newer windows that bring natural lighting in the house where you can enjoy a relaxing time in the inviting living room. Get your inner chef ready for the perfect kitchen offering large walk-in pantry, granite counter tops, crown molding, and ample cabinetry. All bedrooms feature ceiling fans and one of the rooms can be your personal gym! (equipment optional). Master bedroom comes with a beautiful private bath. Provide grand entertainment in the beautiful backyard with large sparkling pool plus additional entertainment space with Gazebo located on the side yard. Close to great schools, shopping, and freeways. Just pack your personal belongings, and welcome home! Walking distance to temple