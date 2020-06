Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Venice Beach Guest House, 2Bed 1Bath w/Parking. - Property Id: 250687



Cosy 2 Bed Beach House, steps from the sand with private parking. 2 Bedrooms upstairs.Living room, galley style remodeled kitchen. Fully remodeled bathroom. This beautiful home has bamboo wood floors throughout. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Lovely deck with bbq and outdoor furniture to enjoy your evenings. Laundry room with new washer/dryer. Third house from the beach. Great quiet and respectful neighborhood. Fall asleep to the sound of the ocean. Furnished or Unfurnished. Open to offers for short or long term. Ev charging may be arranged. Updated Pictures imminent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250687

Property Id 250687



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5836442)