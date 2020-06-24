18931 Ingomar Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Don't miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! The interior features stylish tile and wood-style flooring throughout the communal living rooms, with plush carpeting in the cozy bedrooms, along with a charming fireplace in the living room, perfect for cozy nights in, and a kitchen that is equipped with updated appliances and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space for your culinary enjoyment! Additionally, the backyard is complete with a fenced-in lawn and pleasant patio area, perfect for spending beautiful days outside! Make this your new home and apply today! This Invitation Home is being enjoyed by another resident, but it will be available soon. You can still apply contact us for more details or apply now