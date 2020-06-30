1889 Rising Glen Road

Amenities

Attention Tenants: A Classic California Architectural located on highly coveted Rising Glen Road, just above Sunset Plaza; The home has just undergone a full remodel with new finishes, fixtures, furniture and its 100% turnkey. A long driveway takes you to the entrance: 2 towering double doors. The main floor is light, bright & dramatic featuring 15 foot ceilings, huge floor to ceiling windows and walls of glass opening up to the pool and city views. There's a gorgeous wet-bar loaded with appropriate attributes, the Poliform floor to ceiling corner bookcase, fireplace and unparalleled indoor/outdoor living space perfect for entertaining. The master suite with jetliner city and canyon views is breathtaking, consisting of the entire 2nd floor it has space and volume that is truly unique - there's a large foyer, fireplace, hydraulic television, electronic drapes, huge closets and a bathroom that rightfully earns the description SPA. Available immediately. Listed by Brent Watson and Marco Salari - Coldwell Banker



