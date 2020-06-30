All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1889 Rising Glen Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1889 Rising Glen Road
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

1889 Rising Glen Road

1889 Rising Glen Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1889 Rising Glen Road, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Attention Tenants: A Classic California Architectural located on highly coveted Rising Glen Road, just above Sunset Plaza; The home has just undergone a full remodel with new finishes, fixtures, furniture and its 100% turnkey. A long driveway takes you to the entrance: 2 towering double doors. The main floor is light, bright & dramatic featuring 15 foot ceilings, huge floor to ceiling windows and walls of glass opening up to the pool and city views. There's a gorgeous wet-bar loaded with appropriate attributes, the Poliform floor to ceiling corner bookcase, fireplace and unparalleled indoor/outdoor living space perfect for entertaining. The master suite with jetliner city and canyon views is breathtaking, consisting of the entire 2nd floor it has space and volume that is truly unique - there's a large foyer, fireplace, hydraulic television, electronic drapes, huge closets and a bathroom that rightfully earns the description SPA. Available immediately. Listed by Brent Watson and Marco Salari - Coldwell Banker

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1889-rising-glen-rd-los-angeles-ca-90069-usa/13f10c65-aee9-4936-ab26-0ea0c6ac51e8

(RLNE5535313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1889 Rising Glen Road have any available units?
1889 Rising Glen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1889 Rising Glen Road have?
Some of 1889 Rising Glen Road's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1889 Rising Glen Road currently offering any rent specials?
1889 Rising Glen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1889 Rising Glen Road pet-friendly?
No, 1889 Rising Glen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1889 Rising Glen Road offer parking?
No, 1889 Rising Glen Road does not offer parking.
Does 1889 Rising Glen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1889 Rising Glen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1889 Rising Glen Road have a pool?
Yes, 1889 Rising Glen Road has a pool.
Does 1889 Rising Glen Road have accessible units?
No, 1889 Rising Glen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1889 Rising Glen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1889 Rising Glen Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College