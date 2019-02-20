18811 La Amistad Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Newly rebuilt High ceiling Single level Modern Home with Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) attached, Rare Gem in Tarzana, a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley region of the city of Los Angeles, California, which is on the site of a former ranch owned by author Edgar Rice Burroughs and named after Burroughs' fictional jungle hero, Tarzan. Fully fenced and double gates with private driveways in front. Main house with formal entrance, spacious open flooring plan, including living room, formal dining, gorgeous kitchen with island, breakfast nook and family room, Master suite with sliding door to back yard, Junior suite, and 2 bedrooms Jack & Jill bathroom, and laundry room. Attached spacious ADU in-law or guest studio with kitchenette & private bathroom, and separate entrance. Covered backyard patio, BBQ island, & glass fence gated infinity pool. Quiet community, and Neighboring with many celebrities including NBA players, filmmakers, actors, singers, etc. Easy access to freeway 101, minutes of driving to shops and restaurants and supermarkets, and golf clubs, etc. Tenant to pay for all utilities and services. Owner prefers Application with Option to Purchase (contact LA for detail), and Fixed Term Lease. Also for sale, MLS#CV19209314.