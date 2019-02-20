All apartments in Los Angeles
18811 La Amistad Place

18811 La Amistad Place · No Longer Available
Location

18811 La Amistad Place, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Newly rebuilt High ceiling Single level Modern Home with Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) attached, Rare Gem in Tarzana, a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley region of the city of Los Angeles, California, which is on the site of a former ranch owned by author Edgar Rice Burroughs and named after Burroughs' fictional jungle hero, Tarzan. Fully fenced and double gates with private driveways in front. Main house with formal entrance, spacious open flooring plan, including living room, formal dining, gorgeous kitchen with island, breakfast nook and family room, Master suite with sliding door to back yard, Junior suite, and 2 bedrooms Jack & Jill bathroom, and laundry room. Attached spacious ADU in-law or guest studio with kitchenette & private bathroom, and separate entrance. Covered backyard patio, BBQ island, & glass fence gated infinity pool. Quiet community, and Neighboring with many celebrities including NBA players, filmmakers, actors, singers, etc. Easy access to freeway 101, minutes of driving to shops and restaurants and supermarkets, and golf clubs, etc. Tenant to pay for all utilities and services. Owner prefers Application with Option to Purchase (contact LA for detail), and Fixed Term Lease. Also for sale, MLS#CV19209314.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18811 La Amistad Place have any available units?
18811 La Amistad Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18811 La Amistad Place have?
Some of 18811 La Amistad Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18811 La Amistad Place currently offering any rent specials?
18811 La Amistad Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18811 La Amistad Place pet-friendly?
No, 18811 La Amistad Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18811 La Amistad Place offer parking?
Yes, 18811 La Amistad Place offers parking.
Does 18811 La Amistad Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18811 La Amistad Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18811 La Amistad Place have a pool?
Yes, 18811 La Amistad Place has a pool.
Does 18811 La Amistad Place have accessible units?
No, 18811 La Amistad Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18811 La Amistad Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 18811 La Amistad Place does not have units with dishwashers.
