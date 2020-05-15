1875 South CLOVERDALE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spanish charmer with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Formal living room with fireplace. You'll love this wonderful, centrally located neighborhood near the 10-FWY, Downtown LA, Beverly Hills, Culver City, Hollywood, and Santa Monica. Thoughtfully renovated including new windows, new electrical, new roof, smooth stucco, coved ceilings in living room, central a/c and heating, new recessed lights, new cabinets, hardwood floors, updated baths, and much more. There are two kitchens! The main kitchen features quartz countertops, LG stainless steel appliances, center island. Enjoy a separate laundry area. Pet? Let's talk! The property for lease is a single family front house. There is a back house on the same lot where the owner lives.