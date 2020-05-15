All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

1875 South CLOVERDALE Avenue

1875 South Cloverdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1875 South Cloverdale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spanish charmer with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Formal living room with fireplace. You'll love this wonderful, centrally located neighborhood near the 10-FWY, Downtown LA, Beverly Hills, Culver City, Hollywood, and Santa Monica. Thoughtfully renovated including new windows, new electrical, new roof, smooth stucco, coved ceilings in living room, central a/c and heating, new recessed lights, new cabinets, hardwood floors, updated baths, and much more. There are two kitchens! The main kitchen features quartz countertops, LG stainless steel appliances, center island. Enjoy a separate laundry area. Pet? Let's talk! The property for lease is a single family front house. There is a back house on the same lot where the owner lives.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1875 South CLOVERDALE Avenue have any available units?
1875 South CLOVERDALE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1875 South CLOVERDALE Avenue have?
Some of 1875 South CLOVERDALE Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1875 South CLOVERDALE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1875 South CLOVERDALE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1875 South CLOVERDALE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1875 South CLOVERDALE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1875 South CLOVERDALE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1875 South CLOVERDALE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1875 South CLOVERDALE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1875 South CLOVERDALE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1875 South CLOVERDALE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1875 South CLOVERDALE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1875 South CLOVERDALE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1875 South CLOVERDALE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1875 South CLOVERDALE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1875 South CLOVERDALE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
