18619 Nordhoff Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Newly refreshed Northridge Pool Home close to CSUN, Nobel Middle School (assigned), and shopping. This 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is light and bright and features an updated master bath. The interior has neutral paint and blinds. One bedroom can be used for an office. The laundry room is conveniently located off the kitchen/dining area. A portion of the garage has been converted and would make a great playroom, fitness area, or craft room. This spacious Pool Home is perfect for a growing family and available for you to move into today!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/18619-nordhoff-st-northridge-ca-91324-usa/f81729be-c764-44cb-bbec-15fca284516a



