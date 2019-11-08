All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18619 Nordhoff Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18619 Nordhoff Street
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

18619 Nordhoff Street

18619 Nordhoff Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18619 Nordhoff Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Newly refreshed Northridge Pool Home close to CSUN, Nobel Middle School (assigned), and shopping. This 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is light and bright and features an updated master bath. The interior has neutral paint and blinds. One bedroom can be used for an office. The laundry room is conveniently located off the kitchen/dining area. A portion of the garage has been converted and would make a great playroom, fitness area, or craft room. This spacious Pool Home is perfect for a growing family and available for you to move into today!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/18619-nordhoff-st-northridge-ca-91324-usa/f81729be-c764-44cb-bbec-15fca284516a

(RLNE5103109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18619 Nordhoff Street have any available units?
18619 Nordhoff Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18619 Nordhoff Street have?
Some of 18619 Nordhoff Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18619 Nordhoff Street currently offering any rent specials?
18619 Nordhoff Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18619 Nordhoff Street pet-friendly?
No, 18619 Nordhoff Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18619 Nordhoff Street offer parking?
Yes, 18619 Nordhoff Street offers parking.
Does 18619 Nordhoff Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18619 Nordhoff Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18619 Nordhoff Street have a pool?
Yes, 18619 Nordhoff Street has a pool.
Does 18619 Nordhoff Street have accessible units?
No, 18619 Nordhoff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18619 Nordhoff Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18619 Nordhoff Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College