Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:27 AM

18609 Citronia Street

18609 Citronia Street · No Longer Available
Location

18609 Citronia Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely home located in the heart of Northridge with brick ribboned concrete driveway leading up to a gated used brick front porch. Double Door Entry opens to Spacious Living with with Custom Fireplace, Large Country Kitchen With Custom Cabinetry and Hand Painted Tiles. Appliances include Refrigerator, Double Oven, Stovetop, Built-in Microwave and a Dishwasher. Breakfast Area with Large bay window. Family Room with a wet bar and sliding glass doors that lead out to the patio. The Spacious Master Bedroom Suite includes a Walk-in Closet and a Roman style Tub with Shower. There are three more bedrooms and a full size bath with double sink vanity. Great Backyard for Entertaining with large patio and grassy area. Additional features include smooth ceilings, recessed lighting, dual paned windows, copper plumbing and central heat and air. In Nobel & Granada Charter School District and is Walking Distance to CSUN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18609 Citronia Street have any available units?
18609 Citronia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18609 Citronia Street have?
Some of 18609 Citronia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18609 Citronia Street currently offering any rent specials?
18609 Citronia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18609 Citronia Street pet-friendly?
No, 18609 Citronia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18609 Citronia Street offer parking?
Yes, 18609 Citronia Street offers parking.
Does 18609 Citronia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18609 Citronia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18609 Citronia Street have a pool?
No, 18609 Citronia Street does not have a pool.
Does 18609 Citronia Street have accessible units?
No, 18609 Citronia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18609 Citronia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18609 Citronia Street has units with dishwashers.
