18609 Citronia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Lovely home located in the heart of Northridge with brick ribboned concrete driveway leading up to a gated used brick front porch. Double Door Entry opens to Spacious Living with with Custom Fireplace, Large Country Kitchen With Custom Cabinetry and Hand Painted Tiles. Appliances include Refrigerator, Double Oven, Stovetop, Built-in Microwave and a Dishwasher. Breakfast Area with Large bay window. Family Room with a wet bar and sliding glass doors that lead out to the patio. The Spacious Master Bedroom Suite includes a Walk-in Closet and a Roman style Tub with Shower. There are three more bedrooms and a full size bath with double sink vanity. Great Backyard for Entertaining with large patio and grassy area. Additional features include smooth ceilings, recessed lighting, dual paned windows, copper plumbing and central heat and air. In Nobel & Granada Charter School District and is Walking Distance to CSUN.