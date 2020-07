Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

LOCATED IN SILVER HAWK COMMUNITY ** THIS HOME COMES FULLY FURNISHED AND ALL FURNISHINGS SHALL BE INCLUDED IN THIS TRANSACTION** 4 BEDROOM 6 BATHS DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, KITCHEN AND POOL ARE A FEW OF THE FEATURES OF THIS HOME** KITCHEN INCLUDES A BUILT IN FRIDGE AND DOUBLE OVEN ** MASTER BEDROOM WITH LARGE WALK IN CLOSET AND TUB ** DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOMS** BACKYARD WITH POOL AND BBQ COUNTER