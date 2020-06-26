18436 Lemarsh Street

Amenities

This spacious tri-level 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath town-home is located in a gated, peaceful, and quiet community. End unit with only 1 common wall. Located within award-winning Granada Hills Charter High school and Nobel Middle School district. It has a beautiful brick fireplace in living room and a patio sliding door opening to a wood deck look out to the little park with gazebo. It's close to CSUN, fitness center, shopping mall, Northridge Park, and easy access to major freeways. This one is a must see and won't last! see show instruction for gate access.