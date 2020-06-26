All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18436 Lemarsh Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18436 Lemarsh Street
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:07 PM

18436 Lemarsh Street

18436 Lemarsh Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18436 Lemarsh Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
This spacious tri-level 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath town-home is located in a gated, peaceful, and quiet community. End unit with only 1 common wall. Located within award-winning Granada Hills Charter High school and Nobel Middle School district. It has a beautiful brick fireplace in living room and a patio sliding door opening to a wood deck look out to the little park with gazebo. It's close to CSUN, fitness center, shopping mall, Northridge Park, and easy access to major freeways. This one is a must see and won't last! see show instruction for gate access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18436 Lemarsh Street have any available units?
18436 Lemarsh Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 18436 Lemarsh Street currently offering any rent specials?
18436 Lemarsh Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18436 Lemarsh Street pet-friendly?
No, 18436 Lemarsh Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18436 Lemarsh Street offer parking?
No, 18436 Lemarsh Street does not offer parking.
Does 18436 Lemarsh Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18436 Lemarsh Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18436 Lemarsh Street have a pool?
No, 18436 Lemarsh Street does not have a pool.
Does 18436 Lemarsh Street have accessible units?
No, 18436 Lemarsh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18436 Lemarsh Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18436 Lemarsh Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18436 Lemarsh Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 18436 Lemarsh Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College