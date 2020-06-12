1836 N New Hampshire Ave Apt 304

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking media room pet friendly

At the intersection of Franklin and New Hampshire, this renovated one bedroom is in the heart of Los Feliz. Just one block from Vermont, Los Feliz Village has a ton of great restaurants, bars, shopping, and a movie theater. The neighborhood is vibrant and lively while maintaining a quiet residential feel.



This unit is updated and partially renovated. The apartment features hardwood floors, dark granite countertops, a ceiling fas, a vanity, and a double wide closet. The apartment also comes with gated/reserved parking, AC, onsite laundry and an intercom.



Please text Kesh at 805 452 1431 to come and take a look at it today!



This unit is move in ready! We do not hold units for longer than 2 weeks. Your house hold must make 3x the rent combined from your gross income and have credit scores above 600 to qualify. Utilities are not included. Sorry, but we dont allow pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4556665)