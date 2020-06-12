All apartments in Los Angeles
1836 N New Hampshire Ave Apt 304

1836 North New Hampshire Avenue · (805) 452-1431
Location

1836 North New Hampshire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1895 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
media room
pet friendly
At the intersection of Franklin and New Hampshire, this renovated one bedroom is in the heart of Los Feliz. Just one block from Vermont, Los Feliz Village has a ton of great restaurants, bars, shopping, and a movie theater. The neighborhood is vibrant and lively while maintaining a quiet residential feel.

This unit is updated and partially renovated. The apartment features hardwood floors, dark granite countertops, a ceiling fas, a vanity, and a double wide closet. The apartment also comes with gated/reserved parking, AC, onsite laundry and an intercom.

Please text Kesh at 805 452 1431 to come and take a look at it today!

This unit is move in ready! We do not hold units for longer than 2 weeks. Your house hold must make 3x the rent combined from your gross income and have credit scores above 600 to qualify. Utilities are not included. Sorry, but we dont allow pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4556665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

