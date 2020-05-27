18350 Lorne Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

New construction, and remodeled to the tee! Spectacular! Extremely desirable location!3 bedroom 2 bathroom. Private yard, Gated, fabulous and charming home. Picture perfect and ready for your comfort and enjoyment. Incredible area, wonderful out of the way, cul de sac street and peaceful neighborhood, Northridge adjacent. Near Northridge hospital, stunning newly completed Hardwood floors through ought! New roof, new doors, large garage and parking for multiple vehicles. Complete brand new kitchen and baths! Remodeled and redone with the utmost quality taste and design! Even a brand newly redone gorgeous, laundry room, complete with new cabinets ,pantry and storage! Darling breakfast nook in Kitchen as well as a formal dining room. Private yard with trees, new sprinklers and fresh landscaping ( coming in:-) Beautiful covered patio and orange tree. Fantastic garage set up,driveway/ flexible large/wide gated side yard can fit 2-4 in driveway and 2 in garage. Side yard is wrought iron gated.

Hope to find a neat and clean fanatic who will take care of this beautiful home.. Very GOOD CREDIT and proof of income by way of tax returns and other verification if requested by the owner, A Must for ALL adults who will be living in the home please. This is a must.