Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:54 PM

18350 Lorne Street

18350 Lorne Street · (818) 521-1206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18350 Lorne Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,155

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1246 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
New construction, and remodeled to the tee! Spectacular! Extremely desirable location!3 bedroom 2 bathroom. Private yard, Gated, fabulous and charming home. Picture perfect and ready for your comfort and enjoyment. Incredible area, wonderful out of the way, cul de sac street and peaceful neighborhood, Northridge adjacent. Near Northridge hospital, stunning newly completed Hardwood floors through ought! New roof, new doors, large garage and parking for multiple vehicles. Complete brand new kitchen and baths! Remodeled and redone with the utmost quality taste and design! Even a brand newly redone gorgeous, laundry room, complete with new cabinets ,pantry and storage! Darling breakfast nook in Kitchen as well as a formal dining room. Private yard with trees, new sprinklers and fresh landscaping ( coming in:-) Beautiful covered patio and orange tree. Fantastic garage set up,driveway/ flexible large/wide gated side yard can fit 2-4 in driveway and 2 in garage. Side yard is wrought iron gated.
Hope to find a neat and clean fanatic who will take care of this beautiful home.. Very GOOD CREDIT and proof of income by way of tax returns and other verification if requested by the owner, A Must for ALL adults who will be living in the home please. This is a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18350 Lorne Street have any available units?
18350 Lorne Street has a unit available for $3,155 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18350 Lorne Street have?
Some of 18350 Lorne Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18350 Lorne Street currently offering any rent specials?
18350 Lorne Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18350 Lorne Street pet-friendly?
No, 18350 Lorne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18350 Lorne Street offer parking?
Yes, 18350 Lorne Street does offer parking.
Does 18350 Lorne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18350 Lorne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18350 Lorne Street have a pool?
No, 18350 Lorne Street does not have a pool.
Does 18350 Lorne Street have accessible units?
No, 18350 Lorne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18350 Lorne Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18350 Lorne Street has units with dishwashers.
