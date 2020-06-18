18307 Burbank Boulevard

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated pool elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool

I welcome you to a very beautiful spacious one-bedroom home that has been fully updated with a hardwood floor, crown molding, and a brand new ceiling, and last but certainly not least! the wonderful view from the living room and bedroom. this wonderful unit also contains a fully updated bathroom. This condo is located at a beautiful and large complex with 2 jacuzzis and a great large pool and activity room in the beautiful resort-like "Villa Lorena" there are many beautiful plants and flowers as well as a lot of nearby restaurants, are close to Ventura BLVD! In addition to the wonderful amenities, there is also, side to side parking close to the unit as well as an elevator. This wonderful unit is located in a very convenient location of the complex quiet on top of the third floor with close proximity to the laundry area. So act now before it's too late!