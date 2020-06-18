All apartments in Los Angeles
18307 Burbank Boulevard
18307 Burbank Boulevard

18307 W Burbank Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

18307 W Burbank Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
I welcome you to a very beautiful spacious one-bedroom home that has been fully updated with a hardwood floor, crown molding, and a brand new ceiling, and last but certainly not least! the wonderful view from the living room and bedroom. this wonderful unit also contains a fully updated bathroom. This condo is located at a beautiful and large complex with 2 jacuzzis and a great large pool and activity room in the beautiful resort-like "Villa Lorena" there are many beautiful plants and flowers as well as a lot of nearby restaurants, are close to Ventura BLVD! In addition to the wonderful amenities, there is also, side to side parking close to the unit as well as an elevator. This wonderful unit is located in a very convenient location of the complex quiet on top of the third floor with close proximity to the laundry area. So act now before it's too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18307 Burbank Boulevard have any available units?
18307 Burbank Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18307 Burbank Boulevard have?
Some of 18307 Burbank Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18307 Burbank Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
18307 Burbank Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18307 Burbank Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 18307 Burbank Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18307 Burbank Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 18307 Burbank Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 18307 Burbank Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18307 Burbank Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18307 Burbank Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 18307 Burbank Boulevard has a pool.
Does 18307 Burbank Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 18307 Burbank Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 18307 Burbank Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 18307 Burbank Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
