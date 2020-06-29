All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

1823 Thayer Avenue

1823 Thayer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1823 Thayer Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright and Beautiful townhome in Century City with maple bamboo wood floors throughout the unit. In the hallway, you have a 1/2 bath for the guest. As you walk upstairs, you have 1 bedroom, 1 hallway bathroom with standing shower. Washer/dryer in closet in unit. Master bedroom with remodeled 3/4 standing shower and California style walk in closet. Unit has recessed lighting through out. As you walk downstairs from the main level, there's an extra bedroom with it's own private bathroom and closet, that can be used as a 3rd bedroom or den/office. This bedroom has newer laminate wood flooring. Lots of closet spaces and the garage door opens up to the subterranean parking structure with two assigned side by side parking spaces with extra garage storage closets. UNIT HAS NO BATHTUBS!, 3 standing showers. Refrigerator, washer, dryer are provided WITHOUT WARRANTY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 Thayer Avenue have any available units?
1823 Thayer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1823 Thayer Avenue have?
Some of 1823 Thayer Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 Thayer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1823 Thayer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 Thayer Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1823 Thayer Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1823 Thayer Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1823 Thayer Avenue offers parking.
Does 1823 Thayer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1823 Thayer Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 Thayer Avenue have a pool?
No, 1823 Thayer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1823 Thayer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1823 Thayer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 Thayer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1823 Thayer Avenue has units with dishwashers.
