1823 Thayer Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Bright and Beautiful townhome in Century City with maple bamboo wood floors throughout the unit. In the hallway, you have a 1/2 bath for the guest. As you walk upstairs, you have 1 bedroom, 1 hallway bathroom with standing shower. Washer/dryer in closet in unit. Master bedroom with remodeled 3/4 standing shower and California style walk in closet. Unit has recessed lighting through out. As you walk downstairs from the main level, there's an extra bedroom with it's own private bathroom and closet, that can be used as a 3rd bedroom or den/office. This bedroom has newer laminate wood flooring. Lots of closet spaces and the garage door opens up to the subterranean parking structure with two assigned side by side parking spaces with extra garage storage closets. UNIT HAS NO BATHTUBS!, 3 standing showers. Refrigerator, washer, dryer are provided WITHOUT WARRANTY!