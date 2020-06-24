All apartments in Los Angeles
1821 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue

1821 North Alexandria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1821 North Alexandria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
media room
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
media room
New to the market is a totally remodeled, very large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit in a courtyard building in the great area of Los Feliz. New flooring throughout. The kitchen boasts new cabinetry, granite countertops and stove/oven combo. The spacious living room leads to a large private patio. Includes 1 parking spot in the garage. Additional parking may be purchased at $100 per space. Tenant pays for all utilities except cold water. Minutes away from the Griffith Park Observatory, LA Zoo, Greek Theater, restaurants, shopping, transportation, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 19 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue have any available units?
1821 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1821 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue have?
Some of 1821 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1821 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1821 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1821 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1821 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 1821 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1821 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1821 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1821 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 North ALEXANDRIA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
