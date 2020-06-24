All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1820 Orchard Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1820 Orchard Avenue - 1
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:07 AM

1820 Orchard Avenue - 1

1820 Orchard Avenue · (323) 408-1075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1820 Orchard Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Brand new 5 bedroom / 5 full size bathrooms townhouse style unit. Wood laminate flooring throughout. Quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, Washer/Dryer hook ups in unit. Recessed lighting. Gated parking. Move in ready by August 1st, 2020. One year lease minimum. Tenant pays for all utilities except gardener. Please contact Julie Wade at 970-398-5089 or at juliewade@citywidela.com to set up a time for showing.
Beautiful, high end, four unit complex consisting of two duplex's. Two front units have five bedrooms / five bathrooms and two back units have four bedrooms / four bathrooms. Must see!!! Beautiful floor plan with huge bedrooms and walk in closets. Wood laminate flooring throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Orchard Avenue - 1 have any available units?
1820 Orchard Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1820 Orchard Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 1820 Orchard Avenue - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 Orchard Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Orchard Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Orchard Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1820 Orchard Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1820 Orchard Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1820 Orchard Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 1820 Orchard Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 Orchard Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Orchard Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 1820 Orchard Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1820 Orchard Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1820 Orchard Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Orchard Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 Orchard Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1820 Orchard Avenue - 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity