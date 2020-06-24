1820 Orchard Avenue - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Brand new 5 bedroom / 5 full size bathrooms townhouse style unit. Wood laminate flooring throughout. Quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, Washer/Dryer hook ups in unit. Recessed lighting. Gated parking. Move in ready by August 1st, 2020. One year lease minimum. Tenant pays for all utilities except gardener. Please contact Julie Wade at 970-398-5089 or at juliewade@citywidela.com to set up a time for showing.

Beautiful, high end, four unit complex consisting of two duplex's. Two front units have five bedrooms / five bathrooms and two back units have four bedrooms / four bathrooms. Must see!!! Beautiful floor plan with huge bedrooms and walk in closets. Wood laminate flooring throughout.