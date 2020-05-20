1819 South Mesa Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit is truly a find! Not only is everything brand new, but the finishes and spaciousness are remarkable! Also, the entire unit is solar powered! 3 stories total, with a direct access 2 car garage, washer/dryer hookups in unit and a private rooftop patio to boot… this is a definite rare find! The first level includes a spacious living area, dining nook and a kitchen that was certainly built to impress! Stainless steel appliances, beautiful tiled flooring, subway tile backsplash and a huge kitchen island to boot! Both the master and 2 bedrooms are located on the 2nd level, all three include spacious closets, new carpets and stunning views! Last but not least, the 3rd level is dedicated to a large rooftop patio, with unobstructed views of the bay! You have to see this view!

Contact us to schedule a showing.