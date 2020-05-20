All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 16 2020 at 8:50 PM

1819 South Mesa Street

1819 S Mesa St · No Longer Available
Location

1819 S Mesa St, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit is truly a find! Not only is everything brand new, but the finishes and spaciousness are remarkable! Also, the entire unit is solar powered! 3 stories total, with a direct access 2 car garage, washer/dryer hookups in unit and a private rooftop patio to boot… this is a definite rare find! The first level includes a spacious living area, dining nook and a kitchen that was certainly built to impress! Stainless steel appliances, beautiful tiled flooring, subway tile backsplash and a huge kitchen island to boot! Both the master and 2 bedrooms are located on the 2nd level, all three include spacious closets, new carpets and stunning views! Last but not least, the 3rd level is dedicated to a large rooftop patio, with unobstructed views of the bay! You have to see this view!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 South Mesa Street have any available units?
1819 South Mesa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 South Mesa Street have?
Some of 1819 South Mesa Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 South Mesa Street currently offering any rent specials?
1819 South Mesa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 South Mesa Street pet-friendly?
No, 1819 South Mesa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1819 South Mesa Street offer parking?
Yes, 1819 South Mesa Street offers parking.
Does 1819 South Mesa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 South Mesa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 South Mesa Street have a pool?
No, 1819 South Mesa Street does not have a pool.
Does 1819 South Mesa Street have accessible units?
No, 1819 South Mesa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 South Mesa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1819 South Mesa Street does not have units with dishwashers.

