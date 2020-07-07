All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1816 HILLHURST AVE 1/2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1816 HILLHURST AVE 1/2
Last updated July 8 2019 at 4:35 AM

1816 HILLHURST AVE 1/2

1816 Hillhurst Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1816 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

all utils included
air conditioning
media room
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
STUDIO IN HEART OF LOS FELIZ! ALL UTILITIES PAID WALK TO ALL LOS FELIZ HAS TO OFFER! **Currently TENANT occupied, please do NOT disturb TENANT** Available August 1st, this spacious studio will be up for grabs in the heart of Los Feliz Village between Simply Thai and Home Restaurant! Super close to shops, boutiques, spas, caf, Los Feliz theater, The Alcove Caf Sunset Blvd, AND so much more! This totally sweet studio boasts a brightly lit space with a cozy kitchen with bar top counter, perfect for a couple of bar stools. The kitchen comes with stove and microwave. The current fridge can be purchased from the tenant! The unit is a great size, big enough to fit your bed and basic furniture. The bathroom has a nice large shower and vanity with nice cabinet space! A closet with mirrored doors houses your clothes and belongings. A large A/C unit is already installed and ready to keep you cool all summer long! Owner pays for ALL utilities, all you need to do is show up with your belongings and a smile! The unit is move-in ready for you! This is a great priced unit in an amazing part of Los Feliz, truly a dream for those who like to be \"on-the-go.\" Contact us today to check it out or look at the showing times tab for the next showing! Available August 1st. One year lease minimum Owner pays ALL utilities One months rent deposit Sorry, no pets. All move in funds required to sign the lease within 48 hours of approval. Street Parking only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 HILLHURST AVE 1/2 have any available units?
1816 HILLHURST AVE 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 HILLHURST AVE 1/2 have?
Some of 1816 HILLHURST AVE 1/2's amenities include all utils included, air conditioning, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 HILLHURST AVE 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
1816 HILLHURST AVE 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 HILLHURST AVE 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 1816 HILLHURST AVE 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1816 HILLHURST AVE 1/2 offer parking?
No, 1816 HILLHURST AVE 1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 1816 HILLHURST AVE 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 HILLHURST AVE 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 HILLHURST AVE 1/2 have a pool?
No, 1816 HILLHURST AVE 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 1816 HILLHURST AVE 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 1816 HILLHURST AVE 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 HILLHURST AVE 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1816 HILLHURST AVE 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College