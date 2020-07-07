1816 HILLHURST AVE 1/2

Amenities

STUDIO IN HEART OF LOS FELIZ! ALL UTILITIES PAID WALK TO ALL LOS FELIZ HAS TO OFFER! **Currently TENANT occupied, please do NOT disturb TENANT** Available August 1st, this spacious studio will be up for grabs in the heart of Los Feliz Village between Simply Thai and Home Restaurant! Super close to shops, boutiques, spas, caf, Los Feliz theater, The Alcove Caf Sunset Blvd, AND so much more! This totally sweet studio boasts a brightly lit space with a cozy kitchen with bar top counter, perfect for a couple of bar stools. The kitchen comes with stove and microwave. The current fridge can be purchased from the tenant! The unit is a great size, big enough to fit your bed and basic furniture. The bathroom has a nice large shower and vanity with nice cabinet space! A closet with mirrored doors houses your clothes and belongings. A large A/C unit is already installed and ready to keep you cool all summer long! Owner pays for ALL utilities, all you need to do is show up with your belongings and a smile! The unit is move-in ready for you! This is a great priced unit in an amazing part of Los Feliz, truly a dream for those who like to be \"on-the-go.\" Contact us today to check it out or look at the showing times tab for the next showing! Available August 1st. One year lease minimum Owner pays ALL utilities One months rent deposit Sorry, no pets. All move in funds required to sign the lease within 48 hours of approval. Street Parking only.