1807 N Wilton Place

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

Sunny apartment with cute patio and parking located in hip Franklin Village, home to many celebrities, and the famous Griffith Observatory. Only a short walk away from grocery stores like Ralphs and Gelssons, restaurants, vintage stores, cafes, bars, delis and UCB comedy! Comfortable queen bed for 1- and a comfortable queen size air mattress for 1- The bedroom is big and bright with a big desk and big closet. The kitchen is also big and bright with a table that seats 4, cooking plates, a microwave and a Foreman Grill. The apartment has a new ice cold air conditioner, a heater and comes with WiFi. The neighbors are quiet and friendly and the neighborhood is safe. Instant coffee and tea is being provided. The patio is being updated and will have a little table and two chairs and solar string lights by the end of April. One parking spot on the property and street parking available.



Check in available with lockbox or if Im available I will check you in and say hi!