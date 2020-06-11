All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1807 N Wilton Place

1807 North Wilton Place · No Longer Available
Location

1807 North Wilton Place, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood United

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Sunny apartment with cute patio and parking located in hip Franklin Village, home to many celebrities, and the famous Griffith Observatory. Only a short walk away from grocery stores like Ralphs and Gelssons, restaurants, vintage stores, cafes, bars, delis and UCB comedy! Comfortable queen bed for 1- and a comfortable queen size air mattress for 1- The bedroom is big and bright with a big desk and big closet. The kitchen is also big and bright with a table that seats 4, cooking plates, a microwave and a Foreman Grill. The apartment has a new ice cold air conditioner, a heater and comes with WiFi. The neighbors are quiet and friendly and the neighborhood is safe. Instant coffee and tea is being provided. The patio is being updated and will have a little table and two chairs and solar string lights by the end of April. One parking spot on the property and street parking available.

Check in available with lockbox or if Im available I will check you in and say hi!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 N Wilton Place have any available units?
1807 N Wilton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1807 N Wilton Place have?
Some of 1807 N Wilton Place's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 N Wilton Place currently offering any rent specials?
1807 N Wilton Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 N Wilton Place pet-friendly?
No, 1807 N Wilton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1807 N Wilton Place offer parking?
Yes, 1807 N Wilton Place does offer parking.
Does 1807 N Wilton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 N Wilton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 N Wilton Place have a pool?
No, 1807 N Wilton Place does not have a pool.
Does 1807 N Wilton Place have accessible units?
No, 1807 N Wilton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 N Wilton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1807 N Wilton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
