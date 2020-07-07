18038 Valley Vista Boulevard

Amenities

Renovated to perfection, single story Mediterranean style family home is located South of the Boulevard in the prestigious neighborhood of Encino. Exquisitely customized with great attention to details, this elegant home is filled with upgraded appointments, such as washed hardwood flooring, high ceilings, custom crown moldings, designer chandeliers and luxurious bathrooms. Open kitchen is a chef's dream with ample amounts of custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, modern glass tile backsplash, granite countertops, and a center island to bring it all together. The entertainment continues into the spacious family room, complete with a fireplace and glass doors creating a seamless indoor-outdoor flow leading into a beautiful backyard with outdoor kitchen and BBQ center, solar heated pool and grassy area. Bright and airy master retreat opens its doors to private backyard with sparkling pool view, double vanities, oversized shower, walk in closet and fireplace. There are 3 additional en suite bedrooms plus den/office with a powder room. Large 2-car garage is converted into a huge media room. Additional features include, wrought iron entry door with matching side gates, grand foyer, LED recess lights, tankless water/heater & solar (lease). Must see.