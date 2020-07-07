All apartments in Los Angeles
18038 Valley Vista Boulevard
Last updated October 19 2019 at 3:08 AM

18038 Valley Vista Boulevard

18038 Valley Vista Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

18038 Valley Vista Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Renovated to perfection, single story Mediterranean style family home is located South of the Boulevard in the prestigious neighborhood of Encino. Exquisitely customized with great attention to details, this elegant home is filled with upgraded appointments, such as washed hardwood flooring, high ceilings, custom crown moldings, designer chandeliers and luxurious bathrooms. Open kitchen is a chef's dream with ample amounts of custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, modern glass tile backsplash, granite countertops, and a center island to bring it all together. The entertainment continues into the spacious family room, complete with a fireplace and glass doors creating a seamless indoor-outdoor flow leading into a beautiful backyard with outdoor kitchen and BBQ center, solar heated pool and grassy area. Bright and airy master retreat opens its doors to private backyard with sparkling pool view, double vanities, oversized shower, walk in closet and fireplace. There are 3 additional en suite bedrooms plus den/office with a powder room. Large 2-car garage is converted into a huge media room. Additional features include, wrought iron entry door with matching side gates, grand foyer, LED recess lights, tankless water/heater & solar (lease). Must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18038 Valley Vista Boulevard have any available units?
18038 Valley Vista Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18038 Valley Vista Boulevard have?
Some of 18038 Valley Vista Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18038 Valley Vista Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
18038 Valley Vista Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18038 Valley Vista Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 18038 Valley Vista Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18038 Valley Vista Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 18038 Valley Vista Boulevard offers parking.
Does 18038 Valley Vista Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18038 Valley Vista Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18038 Valley Vista Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 18038 Valley Vista Boulevard has a pool.
Does 18038 Valley Vista Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 18038 Valley Vista Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 18038 Valley Vista Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18038 Valley Vista Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

