17945 Rosita St.

S of the blvd 2BR + Den in Encino - AVAILABLE NOW! (17945 Rosita) - South of the Blvd. Encino home, READY FOR MOVE-IN! Amenities include: single-story floorplan w/2BR + Den + 1BA; over 1100 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; kitchen w/dishwasher + antique stove/oven included; inside laundry w/washer hook-up + gas dryer provided; carpet + hardwood flooring throughout; central heat + air; backyard w/gardener included; detached, 2 car garage + driveway for parking; 1 small dog considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



No Cats Allowed



