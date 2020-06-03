All apartments in Los Angeles
17945 Rosita St.

17945 Rosita Street
Location

17945 Rosita Street, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
S of the blvd 2BR + Den in Encino - AVAILABLE NOW! (17945 Rosita) - South of the Blvd. Encino home, READY FOR MOVE-IN! Amenities include: single-story floorplan w/2BR + Den + 1BA; over 1100 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; kitchen w/dishwasher + antique stove/oven included; inside laundry w/washer hook-up + gas dryer provided; carpet + hardwood flooring throughout; central heat + air; backyard w/gardener included; detached, 2 car garage + driveway for parking; 1 small dog considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5572717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17945 Rosita St. have any available units?
17945 Rosita St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17945 Rosita St. have?
Some of 17945 Rosita St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17945 Rosita St. currently offering any rent specials?
17945 Rosita St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17945 Rosita St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 17945 Rosita St. is pet friendly.
Does 17945 Rosita St. offer parking?
Yes, 17945 Rosita St. offers parking.
Does 17945 Rosita St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17945 Rosita St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17945 Rosita St. have a pool?
No, 17945 Rosita St. does not have a pool.
Does 17945 Rosita St. have accessible units?
No, 17945 Rosita St. does not have accessible units.
Does 17945 Rosita St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17945 Rosita St. has units with dishwashers.
