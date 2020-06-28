All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

17734 Halsted St. #A

17734 Halsted Street · No Longer Available
Location

17734 Halsted Street, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bed, 2.5 bath townhome in gated community - This gated 4 bed, 2.5 bath townhome features living room with fireplace, high ceiling, and wood floor. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, raised splash, and tile floor. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, bath with tub, and vanity with dual sinks. Washer dryer hook-up upstairs (washer & dryer may be provided without warranty). 2 car garage with direct access. Includes small private yard. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now!

(RLNE5101431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17734 Halsted St. #A have any available units?
17734 Halsted St. #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17734 Halsted St. #A have?
Some of 17734 Halsted St. #A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17734 Halsted St. #A currently offering any rent specials?
17734 Halsted St. #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17734 Halsted St. #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 17734 Halsted St. #A is pet friendly.
Does 17734 Halsted St. #A offer parking?
Yes, 17734 Halsted St. #A offers parking.
Does 17734 Halsted St. #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17734 Halsted St. #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17734 Halsted St. #A have a pool?
No, 17734 Halsted St. #A does not have a pool.
Does 17734 Halsted St. #A have accessible units?
No, 17734 Halsted St. #A does not have accessible units.
Does 17734 Halsted St. #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 17734 Halsted St. #A does not have units with dishwashers.
