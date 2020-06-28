17734 Halsted St. #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 bed, 2.5 bath townhome in gated community - This gated 4 bed, 2.5 bath townhome features living room with fireplace, high ceiling, and wood floor. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, raised splash, and tile floor. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, bath with tub, and vanity with dual sinks. Washer dryer hook-up upstairs (washer & dryer may be provided without warranty). 2 car garage with direct access. Includes small private yard. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now!



(RLNE5101431)