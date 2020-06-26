All apartments in Los Angeles
17730 Kingsbury St, Unit 10

17730 Kingsbury St · No Longer Available
Location

17730 Kingsbury St, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Granada Hills townhouse that has been meticulously remodeled with an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Living room features wood-like floors, updated fireplace with stonework, recessed lights, and large windows that allow for lots of natural light. Large dining room for all of your gatherings. Chef's kitchen with Diamond brand maple cabinets, soft-close hardware, quartz counter tops and beautiful mosaic backsplash. Brand New stainless-steel appliances. Dual French doors lead out to a private backyard that connects to the community pool. The downstairs bedroom is perfect for guests, playroom or an office. Upstairs you'll find a large Master bedroom with a walk-in closet, recessed lights, and an extended private balcony. The master bath includes a brand-new custom vanity with marble countertops, and dual sinks. The new 60 Kohler tub is encrusted with detailed tile work, and water fixtures perfect for unwinding after a long day. The 3rd bedroom includes a 9-foot mirrored closet, crown moldings, and recessed lights. Private laundry room with new W/D. Attached garage and lots of storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17730 Kingsbury St, Unit 10 have any available units?
17730 Kingsbury St, Unit 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17730 Kingsbury St, Unit 10 have?
Some of 17730 Kingsbury St, Unit 10's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17730 Kingsbury St, Unit 10 currently offering any rent specials?
17730 Kingsbury St, Unit 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17730 Kingsbury St, Unit 10 pet-friendly?
No, 17730 Kingsbury St, Unit 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17730 Kingsbury St, Unit 10 offer parking?
Yes, 17730 Kingsbury St, Unit 10 offers parking.
Does 17730 Kingsbury St, Unit 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17730 Kingsbury St, Unit 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17730 Kingsbury St, Unit 10 have a pool?
Yes, 17730 Kingsbury St, Unit 10 has a pool.
Does 17730 Kingsbury St, Unit 10 have accessible units?
Yes, 17730 Kingsbury St, Unit 10 has accessible units.
Does 17730 Kingsbury St, Unit 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17730 Kingsbury St, Unit 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
