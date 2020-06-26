17730 Kingsbury St, Unit 10

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Granada Hills townhouse that has been meticulously remodeled with an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Living room features wood-like floors, updated fireplace with stonework, recessed lights, and large windows that allow for lots of natural light. Large dining room for all of your gatherings. Chef's kitchen with Diamond brand maple cabinets, soft-close hardware, quartz counter tops and beautiful mosaic backsplash. Brand New stainless-steel appliances. Dual French doors lead out to a private backyard that connects to the community pool. The downstairs bedroom is perfect for guests, playroom or an office. Upstairs you'll find a large Master bedroom with a walk-in closet, recessed lights, and an extended private balcony. The master bath includes a brand-new custom vanity with marble countertops, and dual sinks. The new 60 Kohler tub is encrusted with detailed tile work, and water fixtures perfect for unwinding after a long day. The 3rd bedroom includes a 9-foot mirrored closet, crown moldings, and recessed lights. Private laundry room with new W/D. Attached garage and lots of storage space.