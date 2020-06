Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Northridge 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom 2 story home on large lot with custom pool and spa. 3 up and 1 down. Upgrades throughout. Granite center island kitchen with custom cabinets and newer appliances. Master suite with private bathroom, huge closet and balcony. Living room with plenty of space. Bonus room. And so much more.