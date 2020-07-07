1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1766

Amenities

The current rates are applicable for Oct-Nov-Dec 20

Jan-Feb-March $3750

April-May-$3650

June-July-Aug-$4375

There is a one time cleaning fee of $129 to be added to the total

Come discover this central, walkable Hollywood retreat, that offers a selection of 1 and 2-bedroom short term furnished and fully equipped apartments, accommodating 4-6 persons. Each feature an individual balcony or porch and are available for vacation rentals, extended stays or corporate housing with all the comforts of a home. Complimentary parking, Wifi, laundry facilities, lush backyard with bbq and zen green space, makes this a hidden Hollywood gem.



This fully furnished 2-bedroom apartment, is located on the second level, sleeps 4 6 persons with private entrance

Offers a fully equipped kitchen, with microwave, coffee maker, toaster oven, fridge, stove/oven and cooking utensils. A living room with 32 inch HDTV, Dining area off of the kitchen, Full bath and shower with towels, shampoo, soap, lotion, towels, toilet paper & hair dryer).

A master bedroom with queen bed, 2nd bedroom with trundle (converts to 2 twins or 1 queen bed) + double sofa bed in the living room.

An extensive balcony provides outdoor seating with magnificent views of downtown Hollywood and Capitol Records building.

Lovely backyard with bbq & gazebo and outdoor seating in our bamboo filled garden with fountain

A Laundry Room with complimentary washer and dryer is available to you.



Complimentary Amenities: wifi, parking, laundry, sat HDTV, local calls, towels/linens/bathroom amenities, coffee/tea on arrival



Centrally located one block from Hollywood & Vine the Hollywood Hills Suites are nestled on a quiet hill, yet within 5-15 minutes walk of all the major Hollywood attractions you are near to all the great shopping, nightlife and outdoor activities to maximize your enjoyment during your stay in Hollywood and the rest of Los Angeles.



For foodies and nightclub lovers, check out our Guest Guide for a full listing of trendy sidewalk cafes, eclectic bars & restaurants, night clubs, theatre houses or outdoor amphitheatres concerts at the Hollywood Bowl and Greek Theatre



Rates are based on 5 person occupancy in the two bedrooms.

The 6th person is charged an additional $10/per person per day.

All rates are inclusive of taxes and change according to the seasonal periods:

$169-$199 nightly

$1009-$1149 weekly

$3499-$4749 monthly



A one time cleaning charge is added to reservations:

0-3 weeks: $100 per stay, per unit

4 weeks or more: $139per stay, per unit

Private Entrance

Spacious & Air Conditioned

Fully Equipped Kitchen w/ Microwave

High Speed WiFi

Replenished Bath & Linen Supplies

Satellite HDTV

Laundry Facilities

Parking

Backyard Access w/ BBQ

Low Rates for LA Fitness

Balcony with view onto the Capitol Records