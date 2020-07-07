All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1766

1762 N Vista Del Mar Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1762 N Vista Del Mar Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood United

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
The current rates are applicable for Oct-Nov-Dec 20
Jan-Feb-March $3750
April-May-$3650
June-July-Aug-$4375
There is a one time cleaning fee of $129 to be added to the total
Come discover this central, walkable Hollywood retreat, that offers a selection of 1 and 2-bedroom short term furnished and fully equipped apartments, accommodating 4-6 persons. Each feature an individual balcony or porch and are available for vacation rentals, extended stays or corporate housing with all the comforts of a home. Complimentary parking, Wifi, laundry facilities, lush backyard with bbq and zen green space, makes this a hidden Hollywood gem.

This fully furnished 2-bedroom apartment, is located on the second level, sleeps 4 6 persons with private entrance
Offers a fully equipped kitchen, with microwave, coffee maker, toaster oven, fridge, stove/oven and cooking utensils. A living room with 32 inch HDTV, Dining area off of the kitchen, Full bath and shower with towels, shampoo, soap, lotion, towels, toilet paper & hair dryer).
A master bedroom with queen bed, 2nd bedroom with trundle (converts to 2 twins or 1 queen bed) + double sofa bed in the living room.
An extensive balcony provides outdoor seating with magnificent views of downtown Hollywood and Capitol Records building.
Lovely backyard with bbq & gazebo and outdoor seating in our bamboo filled garden with fountain
A Laundry Room with complimentary washer and dryer is available to you.

Complimentary Amenities: wifi, parking, laundry, sat HDTV, local calls, towels/linens/bathroom amenities, coffee/tea on arrival

Centrally located one block from Hollywood & Vine the Hollywood Hills Suites are nestled on a quiet hill, yet within 5-15 minutes walk of all the major Hollywood attractions you are near to all the great shopping, nightlife and outdoor activities to maximize your enjoyment during your stay in Hollywood and the rest of Los Angeles.

For foodies and nightclub lovers, check out our Guest Guide for a full listing of trendy sidewalk cafes, eclectic bars & restaurants, night clubs, theatre houses or outdoor amphitheatres concerts at the Hollywood Bowl and Greek Theatre

Rates are based on 5 person occupancy in the two bedrooms.
The 6th person is charged an additional $10/per person per day.
All rates are inclusive of taxes and change according to the seasonal periods:
$169-$199 nightly
$1009-$1149 weekly
$3499-$4749 monthly

A one time cleaning charge is added to reservations:
0-3 weeks: $100 per stay, per unit
4 weeks or more: $139per stay, per unit
Amenities:

Private Entrance
Spacious & Air Conditioned
Fully Equipped Kitchen w/ Microwave
High Speed WiFi
Replenished Bath & Linen Supplies
Satellite HDTV
Laundry Facilities
Parking
Backyard Access w/ BBQ
Low Rates for LA Fitness
Balcony with view onto the Capitol Records

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1766 have any available units?
1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1766 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1766 have?
Some of 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1766's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1766 currently offering any rent specials?
1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1766 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1766 pet-friendly?
No, 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1766 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1766 offer parking?
Yes, 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1766 offers parking.
Does 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1766 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1766 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1766 have a pool?
No, 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1766 does not have a pool.
Does 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1766 have accessible units?
No, 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1766 does not have accessible units.
Does 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1766 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1766 does not have units with dishwashers.

