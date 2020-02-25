1760 WASHINGTON Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Meticulously remodeled Modern Venice Bungalow off Abbot Kinney West of Lincoln. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus a detached finished garage. Carrera marble kitchen countertops with Viking appliances, solar panels and hardwood floors throughout. Custom closets and good storage. Wired surround sound throughout interior and exterior. Nest HVAC system. Large grass yard with gas fire pit, deck, outdoor shower and storage shed. Gorgeous landscaping with succulents and indigenous plants in front and back yard. Private hedge, wide plank wood fence and much more. Home will not last!