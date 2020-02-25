All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:25 AM

1760 WASHINGTON Way

1760 Washington Way · No Longer Available
Location

1760 Washington Way, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Meticulously remodeled Modern Venice Bungalow off Abbot Kinney West of Lincoln. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus a detached finished garage. Carrera marble kitchen countertops with Viking appliances, solar panels and hardwood floors throughout. Custom closets and good storage. Wired surround sound throughout interior and exterior. Nest HVAC system. Large grass yard with gas fire pit, deck, outdoor shower and storage shed. Gorgeous landscaping with succulents and indigenous plants in front and back yard. Private hedge, wide plank wood fence and much more. Home will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1760 WASHINGTON Way have any available units?
1760 WASHINGTON Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1760 WASHINGTON Way have?
Some of 1760 WASHINGTON Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1760 WASHINGTON Way currently offering any rent specials?
1760 WASHINGTON Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1760 WASHINGTON Way pet-friendly?
No, 1760 WASHINGTON Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1760 WASHINGTON Way offer parking?
Yes, 1760 WASHINGTON Way offers parking.
Does 1760 WASHINGTON Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1760 WASHINGTON Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1760 WASHINGTON Way have a pool?
No, 1760 WASHINGTON Way does not have a pool.
Does 1760 WASHINGTON Way have accessible units?
No, 1760 WASHINGTON Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1760 WASHINGTON Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1760 WASHINGTON Way has units with dishwashers.

