17524 Lemay Pl Rear

Amenities
Unit Rear Available 04/26/19 One Bedroom Guest House - Property Id: 108827
One Bedroom Guest House in a Quiet Pocket of the Popular Lake Balboa Neighborhood. Brand New Construction
Bright, Spacious, Open-Plan Living Area Cottage - Bungalow
Large Bedroom with Walk-In Closet
Modern, Roomy Bathroom
Shaker Kitchen with Glass Subway Tile Back-splash and Quartz Counter with Breakfast Bar
All New Stainless-Steel Appliances; Refrigerator, Stove-Oven, Dishwasher, and Microwave
In-Unit Laundry Alcove with Washer/Dryer
Hardwood Floors
Heating and Air-Conditioning
Large, Secluded Backyard with Patio
Gas, Water, Sewer, Garbage, and Gardener Included
Unusual opportunity with this one-of-a-kind 720 square feet A.D.U. Be the first to live in this well-designed home with amenities not found in your average cottage - bungalow.
Open House Sunday 4/14/2019 Noon - 4 PM or By Appointment.
Rent:
$ 2,395.00
Deposit:
$ 2,600.00
*********GOOD CREDIT A MUST!*******
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108827
Property Id 108827
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4794892)