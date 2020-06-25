17524 Lemay Pl Rear

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher new construction

Unit Rear Available 04/26/19 One Bedroom Guest House - Property Id: 108827



One Bedroom Guest House in a Quiet Pocket of the Popular Lake Balboa Neighborhood. Brand New Construction



Bright, Spacious, Open-Plan Living Area Cottage - Bungalow

Large Bedroom with Walk-In Closet

Modern, Roomy Bathroom

Shaker Kitchen with Glass Subway Tile Back-splash and Quartz Counter with Breakfast Bar

All New Stainless-Steel Appliances; Refrigerator, Stove-Oven, Dishwasher, and Microwave

In-Unit Laundry Alcove with Washer/Dryer

Hardwood Floors

Heating and Air-Conditioning

Large, Secluded Backyard with Patio

Gas, Water, Sewer, Garbage, and Gardener Included



Unusual opportunity with this one-of-a-kind 720 square feet A.D.U. Be the first to live in this well-designed home with amenities not found in your average cottage - bungalow.



Open House Sunday 4/14/2019 Noon - 4 PM or By Appointment.



Rent:

$ 2,395.00

Deposit:

$ 2,600.00

*********GOOD CREDIT A MUST!*******

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108827

No Pets Allowed



