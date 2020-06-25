All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

17524 Lemay Pl Rear

17524 Lemay Place · No Longer Available
Location

17524 Lemay Place, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Unit Rear Available 04/26/19 One Bedroom Guest House - Property Id: 108827

One Bedroom Guest House in a Quiet Pocket of the Popular Lake Balboa Neighborhood. Brand New Construction

Bright, Spacious, Open-Plan Living Area Cottage - Bungalow
Large Bedroom with Walk-In Closet
Modern, Roomy Bathroom
Shaker Kitchen with Glass Subway Tile Back-splash and Quartz Counter with Breakfast Bar
All New Stainless-Steel Appliances; Refrigerator, Stove-Oven, Dishwasher, and Microwave
In-Unit Laundry Alcove with Washer/Dryer
Hardwood Floors
Heating and Air-Conditioning
Large, Secluded Backyard with Patio
Gas, Water, Sewer, Garbage, and Gardener Included

Unusual opportunity with this one-of-a-kind 720 square feet A.D.U. Be the first to live in this well-designed home with amenities not found in your average cottage - bungalow.

Open House Sunday 4/14/2019 Noon - 4 PM or By Appointment.

Rent:
$ 2,395.00
Deposit:
$ 2,600.00
*********GOOD CREDIT A MUST!*******
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108827
Property Id 108827

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4794892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17524 Lemay Pl Rear have any available units?
17524 Lemay Pl Rear doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17524 Lemay Pl Rear have?
Some of 17524 Lemay Pl Rear's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17524 Lemay Pl Rear currently offering any rent specials?
17524 Lemay Pl Rear is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17524 Lemay Pl Rear pet-friendly?
No, 17524 Lemay Pl Rear is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17524 Lemay Pl Rear offer parking?
No, 17524 Lemay Pl Rear does not offer parking.
Does 17524 Lemay Pl Rear have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17524 Lemay Pl Rear offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17524 Lemay Pl Rear have a pool?
No, 17524 Lemay Pl Rear does not have a pool.
Does 17524 Lemay Pl Rear have accessible units?
No, 17524 Lemay Pl Rear does not have accessible units.
Does 17524 Lemay Pl Rear have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17524 Lemay Pl Rear has units with dishwashers.
