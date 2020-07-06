All apartments in Los Angeles
17515 Cohasset Street
Last updated December 10 2019 at 1:11 AM

17515 Cohasset Street

17515 Cohasset Street
Location

17515 Cohasset Street, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous home located in Lake Balboa! 2 Bed w/ Bonus Room 1 Bath!Completely remodeled home with smooth ceilings, and bright living spaces. Expanded living room enveloped in light and comfort with its open space leading to the kitchen. The kitchen is amazing! Granite counter tops and newer white cabinetry! Stove and refrigerator are included. Large dining room leads to the rear patio and flat grassy yard. Bonus room can be use as an office or game room, also leads to outdoors. Serene yard with concrete patio, large patio used as an outdoor dining room. Yard features mature lemon, apple and persimmon tree and all new fencing around the property. Other features include: Dual pane windows, concrete driveway, six panel doors and custom colors throughout. Laundry in garage with central A/c.
Easy access to freeways. Gardening service is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17515 Cohasset Street have any available units?
17515 Cohasset Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17515 Cohasset Street have?
Some of 17515 Cohasset Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17515 Cohasset Street currently offering any rent specials?
17515 Cohasset Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17515 Cohasset Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17515 Cohasset Street is pet friendly.
Does 17515 Cohasset Street offer parking?
Yes, 17515 Cohasset Street offers parking.
Does 17515 Cohasset Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17515 Cohasset Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17515 Cohasset Street have a pool?
No, 17515 Cohasset Street does not have a pool.
Does 17515 Cohasset Street have accessible units?
No, 17515 Cohasset Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17515 Cohasset Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17515 Cohasset Street has units with dishwashers.

