17515 Cohasset Street

Fabulous home located in Lake Balboa! 2 Bed w/ Bonus Room 1 Bath!Completely remodeled home with smooth ceilings, and bright living spaces. Expanded living room enveloped in light and comfort with its open space leading to the kitchen. The kitchen is amazing! Granite counter tops and newer white cabinetry! Stove and refrigerator are included. Large dining room leads to the rear patio and flat grassy yard. Bonus room can be use as an office or game room, also leads to outdoors. Serene yard with concrete patio, large patio used as an outdoor dining room. Yard features mature lemon, apple and persimmon tree and all new fencing around the property. Other features include: Dual pane windows, concrete driveway, six panel doors and custom colors throughout. Laundry in garage with central A/c.

Easy access to freeways. Gardening service is included.