1741 Perch Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Spacious one level house located in a beautiful area of Upper South Shores with 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Beautiful ocean and Catalina view from living room, dining room, breakfast area and master bedroom. Great curb appeal with corner lot and circular driveway. Hardwood floors in every room. Tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. Large living room and formal dining room with Palos Verdes stone fireplaces. Large kitchen with breakfast area.

New tiles in kitchen and bathrooms. Large laundry room with sink and lots of built in cabinetry. Private Flagstone covered patio with in ground Jacuzzi and frameless glass enclosure to enjoy the view. Attached two car garage. Quite neighborhood. Close to restaurants and shopping.