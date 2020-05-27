All apartments in Los Angeles
1741 Perch Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1741 Perch Street

1741 Perch Street · No Longer Available
Location

1741 Perch Street, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Spacious one level house located in a beautiful area of Upper South Shores with 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Beautiful ocean and Catalina view from living room, dining room, breakfast area and master bedroom. Great curb appeal with corner lot and circular driveway. Hardwood floors in every room. Tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. Large living room and formal dining room with Palos Verdes stone fireplaces. Large kitchen with breakfast area.
New tiles in kitchen and bathrooms. Large laundry room with sink and lots of built in cabinetry. Private Flagstone covered patio with in ground Jacuzzi and frameless glass enclosure to enjoy the view. Attached two car garage. Quite neighborhood. Close to restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 Perch Street have any available units?
1741 Perch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1741 Perch Street have?
Some of 1741 Perch Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1741 Perch Street currently offering any rent specials?
1741 Perch Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 Perch Street pet-friendly?
No, 1741 Perch Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1741 Perch Street offer parking?
Yes, 1741 Perch Street does offer parking.
Does 1741 Perch Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1741 Perch Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 Perch Street have a pool?
No, 1741 Perch Street does not have a pool.
Does 1741 Perch Street have accessible units?
No, 1741 Perch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 Perch Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1741 Perch Street has units with dishwashers.
