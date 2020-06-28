1730 Sawtelle Blvd #304

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Close to UCLA- Fantastic West Side location Sawtelle Japantown - Amazing very bright open floor plan unit with 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms?.? ??Two tandem parking spaces. ?available in newer Modern Building. This light filled unit has a large balcony and is located in a prime Westside Location. The eco friendly design features a Kitchen with High end stainless steel Energy Star appliances, Ceasarstone Counter tops, in-unit washer and dryer,recessed lighting and hardwood floors. The building features a 24 hour security monitored garage with surveillance Cameras, bike?t?racks, 2 resort like courtyards with a fireplace. Ideally located on Sawtelle in West LA with walking distance to trendy restaurants,bars and shopping. Very close to Santa Monica, UCLA, Brentwood, Westwood?.



(RLNE4252246)