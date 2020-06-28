All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

1730 Sawtelle Blvd #304

1730 Sawtelle Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1730 Sawtelle Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Close to UCLA- Fantastic West Side location Sawtelle Japantown - Amazing very bright open floor plan unit with 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms?.? ??Two tandem parking spaces. ?available in newer Modern Building. This light filled unit has a large balcony and is located in a prime Westside Location. The eco friendly design features a Kitchen with High end stainless steel Energy Star appliances, Ceasarstone Counter tops, in-unit washer and dryer,recessed lighting and hardwood floors. The building features a 24 hour security monitored garage with surveillance Cameras, bike?t?racks, 2 resort like courtyards with a fireplace. Ideally located on Sawtelle in West LA with walking distance to trendy restaurants,bars and shopping. Very close to Santa Monica, UCLA, Brentwood, Westwood?.

(RLNE4252246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 Sawtelle Blvd #304 have any available units?
1730 Sawtelle Blvd #304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1730 Sawtelle Blvd #304 have?
Some of 1730 Sawtelle Blvd #304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 Sawtelle Blvd #304 currently offering any rent specials?
1730 Sawtelle Blvd #304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 Sawtelle Blvd #304 pet-friendly?
No, 1730 Sawtelle Blvd #304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1730 Sawtelle Blvd #304 offer parking?
Yes, 1730 Sawtelle Blvd #304 offers parking.
Does 1730 Sawtelle Blvd #304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1730 Sawtelle Blvd #304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 Sawtelle Blvd #304 have a pool?
No, 1730 Sawtelle Blvd #304 does not have a pool.
Does 1730 Sawtelle Blvd #304 have accessible units?
No, 1730 Sawtelle Blvd #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 Sawtelle Blvd #304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1730 Sawtelle Blvd #304 does not have units with dishwashers.
