1727 WEBSTER Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Pristine and newly remodeled, this light-filled one bed, one bath charmer in prime Silver Lake is a perfect haven minutes from the city. High atop a hill with views of DTLA, this 3rd unit, in a stunning mid-century triplex, is complete with private stairway, new bamboo flooring throughout, newly done kitchen with beautiful quartz counter top, stainless steel appliances, pantry, new bathroom, and a private patio to seamlessly end your day and take in some quite private time. Washer and dryer just down the small stairway, lots of storage and parking for one car. Your clients are going to love this one.