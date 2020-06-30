All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

1727 Webster Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Pristine and newly remodeled, this light-filled one bed, one bath charmer in prime Silver Lake is a perfect haven minutes from the city. High atop a hill with views of DTLA, this 3rd unit, in a stunning mid-century triplex, is complete with private stairway, new bamboo flooring throughout, newly done kitchen with beautiful quartz counter top, stainless steel appliances, pantry, new bathroom, and a private patio to seamlessly end your day and take in some quite private time. Washer and dryer just down the small stairway, lots of storage and parking for one car. Your clients are going to love this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

